The iconic Santana off-road vehicle alongside the currently 'hidden' new models F. P.

Santana Returns to the Market with 25 Dealerships Ready for Brand Relaunch

J. Bacorelle

Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:41

Comenta

After more than a decade of inactivity, the iconic Spanish brand Santana Motors has held a key meeting with its new partners, announcing agreements with 25 dealerships in Spain and preparing its expansion into Portugal, Italy, Gibraltar, and Andorra.

The relaunch is led by a new generation of off-road vehicles that retain the off-road essence of the Linares-based firm, thanks to collaboration with international partners such as ZNA and Anhui Coronet Tech Co.

In the commercial sphere, the brand's reactivation has been swift. Santana Motors has already reached agreements with 25 dealerships across Spain, ensuring coverage of 80% of the national territory, with the aim of reaching 100% by the end of the year.

According to Enrique Lorenzana, CCO of Santana Motors, "since we began working on building this network, it was hardly necessary to present the brand: just mentioning its return sparked enthusiasm, and the best proof of this is that even before unveiling our cars, we have signed agreements with more than twenty dealerships... All of them face this challenge with excitement and the firm conviction of restoring Santana Motors to its place as a benchmark in reliability and unsurpassed off-road capabilities."

In parallel with the deployment of its sales and dealership network, Santana has secured the future of its historical and new customers through a strategic agreement with a specialized partner that will ensure the supply and maintenance of both the brand's classic vehicles and new models.

Santana Motors was founded in 1956 in Linares (Jaén). Initially, it became world-famous for manufacturing Land Rover vehicles under license, becoming the Spanish benchmark for off-road vehicles. Throughout its history, the brand evolved by creating its own models, recognized for their robustness, reliability, and ability to tackle the most demanding tasks in any environment. After a period of inactivity, the brand resumes its legacy in 2025 with a strategy of clear international projection.

The new generation of Santana off-road vehicles, with propulsion options adapted to current market demands, is expected to be publicly presented before the end of the year.

