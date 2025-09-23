Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante to Charge Tourists for Entry New fiscal ordinances from the City Council also include museums

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 14:25

In an effort to ensure that tourism contributes to the care and maintenance of Alicante's heritage, the Santa Bárbara Castle will charge entry fees exclusively to visitors. This was confirmed on Tuesday by municipal spokesperson Cristina Cutanda.

"The City Council wants visitors to participate in the conservation of the castle," which is listed as a Cultural Interest Site (BIC), being the most visited in the entire region.

Therefore, the Alicante City Council's government team is working on a new fiscal ordinance aimed at ensuring that tourists pay for accessing the castle, with a fee that will not affect residents of the city.

These entry fees will provide an additional revenue stream to support the heritage of Alicante, complementing the contributions already made by residents through their taxes.

Furthermore, these fiscal ordinances also include charging tourists at other facilities, as announced by the City Council. These include the Alicante Museum of Contemporary Art (MACA), the exhibition hall of the Fish Market, the cultural complex of Las Cigarreras, the Bonfires Museum, and the Nativity Scene Museum.

This initiative also includes the launch of a digital citizen card offering benefits ranging from free entry to reduced prices or special discounts. This digital citizen card is being developed in parallel.

Criticism of the Opposition

Municipal spokesperson Cristina Cutanda also criticized that "the left uses this report sent in the name of transparency" to claim that the City Council "will impose an entry fee on the residents of Alicante," as stated by Esquerra Unida councillor Manolo Copé.

"I don't know where they got the idea that we are going to charge Alicante residents; it's not in the draft of the fiscal ordinance," Cutanda asserted in response to Copé's accusations of a supposed "global strategy by the PP for privatization and revenue collection."