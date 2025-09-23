Sant Joan Area Celebrates Its First Mental Health Week The event will take place in the municipalities of El Campello, Mutxamel, Cabo Huertas, and Sant Joan d'Alacant from October 2 to 8

The proposal is part of the commemoration of the World Mental Health Day, which takes place on October 10, and will be held in the municipalities of El Campello, Mutxamel, Cabo Huertas, and Sant Joan d'Alacant. The chosen motto, 'Your well-being is your superpower', encapsulates the spirit of the open days for the entire population, where participatory activities such as games, artistic workshops, meditation sessions, and group dynamics are planned.

For Marcelino Pastor, Deputy Director of Mental Health Nursing, it is about "raising awareness of the resources and professionals we have in the department and with whom we help improve the quality of life for many people, reducing the impact that mental health problems have on their daily lives."

Ampliar Poster of the mental health week. GVA

The initiative comes from the Mental Health Nursing team, both from Primary Care and the hospital network, and has involved other healthcare professionals and the collaboration of the participating municipalities' councils.

One of the most significant elements of the programme has been the direct involvement of the patients themselves. People treated in various units, such as the Psychiatric Hospitalization Unit, the Day Hospital for Personality Disorders, the Eating Disorders Unit, as well as the Adult and Child-Adolescent Mental Health Units and the Child-Adolescent Community Team, have worked on creating a collective mural.

This work brings together phrases and images with positive messages, designed to foster a hopeful view of mental health and help break down prejudices, such as the false belief that those who suffer from it are dangerous people.

With this first edition, the Alicante-Sant Joan d'Alacant Health Department aims to create a meeting space between professionals, patients, and the public. The goal is for Mental Health Week to become an annual reference event in the region, allowing for continued visibility of the value of psychological care and reinforcing the idea that seeking help is an act of strength, not weakness.

Actions being carried out

Among the activities, a space called 'Well-being Corner' is planned. Here, stretching and meditation sessions will be held to highlight the role of physical exercise in emotional care. An interactive game, the 'Mental Health Trivial', has also been designed, where questions will be posed to challenge erroneous beliefs and encourage open debate.

As a complement to the activities, three informational brochures have been designed on managing anxiety, emotional well-being, and the department's care resources. Mental Health Week represents a joint effort by professionals from various disciplines who work daily to improve patients' quality of life.

According to the World Health Organization, one in four people will experience a mental health problem in their lifetime. Around 2-3% of the population have severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, and more than 50% of disorders begin before the age of 18. "Having a mental health problem can happen to anyone, and asking for help is the first step to getting better," Marcelino Pastor concluded.