Car Sales in September Surpass Pre-Pandemic Figures for the First Time

Patxi Fernández Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 13:15 Comenta Share

Car sales in Spain have shown positive growth during September, marking a 16.4% increase compared to the same period last year, with a total of 85,167 registrations.

The strong pace of electrified vehicle sales is driving the overall market, which, for the first time in a month, records a volume higher than pre-pandemic levels, surpassing the 81,746 units sold in September 2019.

For the year as a whole, the market has accumulated 854,658 units sold, representing a 14.8% increase compared to the same period last year. This supports the forecast of closing the year above 1.1 million car sales by 2025. Despite this positive monthly data, the growth rate slows when analyzing the year's total, reaching 14.8% with 854,658 units sold.

The private channel is the main driver of the market, with a 24.4% growth and a total of 45,566 registrations in September. The corporate channel also shows dynamism, with a 14.8% growth and 36,441 units. In contrast, the rent-a-car channel experiences a sharp decline of 33.8% in its monthly sales.

Registrations of light commercial vehicles increased by 18.2% in September, with 15,161 units. For the year to date, a total of 138,242 sales have been recorded, an increase of 13.2%. In terms of sales by channel, all sectors managed to grow during the month. The corporate market recorded the largest increase, with 11,369 vehicles, up 23.2%. Meanwhile, self-employed and companies grew by 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

In September, registrations of industrial vehicles, buses, coaches, and minibuses continued to show positive figures. The ninth month added 3,572 units, representing an 18.2% increase. For the year to date, 24,227 new sales have been accumulated, still representing a 7.7% decrease compared to the previous year. By vehicle type, industrial vehicles grew by 22.8%, with 2,745 new registrations, and the bus and coach market achieved 827 sales, 4.9% more than in September 2024.

Ampliar Analysis of the car market in Spain IDEAUTO-ANFAC

Regarding brands, Toyota consolidates its position as the leader in September and for the year to date. It is followed by Renault and Volkswagen, which also show a strong position. Dacia ranks fourth for the month and sixth for the year to date, while SEAT closes the top five for September.

The ranking of best-selling models is led by the Dacia Sandero, followed by the Renault Clio and the MG ZS for the year to date. In September, the Sandero also leads sales, closely followed by the Tesla Model 3 and the Renault Clio. The Tesla Model 3 experiences a notable increase of 30.2% for the month, standing out in the electric vehicle market.

Ampliar Market evolution by technology and fuel type ideauto-anfac

The analysis by energy sources shows a clear trend towards alternative fuels. Petrol vehicles maintain the largest market share (35.2%), although their growth for the year to date is 1.9%. Diesel vehicles continue to decline, losing 14.5% in monthly sales and 13.2% for the year to date. Meanwhile, hybrids show significant growth, with a 23.8% monthly increase. Pure electric vehicles (BEV) also register solid growth of 24.3%, while plug-in hybrids (PHEV) rise by 4.9%.

The average CO2 emissions of cars sold in September drop to 97.3 grams of CO2 per kilometre, 13.7% lower than the average emissions of new cars sold in the same month of 2024. For the year to date in 2025, average emissions stand at 105.1 grams of CO2 per kilometre, 10.3% less than in the same period of 2024.