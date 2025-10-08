Sacred Hearts School Hosts Violin Recital for Valencian Community Day

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 19:31 Comenta Share

On Tuesday, the courtyard of the Sacred Hearts School in Alicante transformed into an open-air auditorium for a violin recital organised by the school and the AFA, as a prelude to the Valencian Community Day celebration.

At noon, over 700 students from the school, ranging from 3-year-old preschoolers to second-year high school students, gathered with their teachers to enjoy the violin performance by Dante Bertolino, a member of ADDA Simfònica Alicante.

The event was presented by music teacher María José Delgado and included a repertoire of traditional Valencian pieces, as well as the performance of the Alicante anthem and the Valencian Community anthem, which the audience listened to while standing as a sign of respect.

Bertolino's masterful performance, a Hispanic-Brazilian trained in Bulgaria, the United States, and the Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya (ESMUC), moved both students and teachers. The violinist, who has lived in Alicante for seven years, combines his symphonic work with an active teaching and chamber music career, maintaining a close connection with the city's cultural life.

The recital concluded with a special moment: dozens of students approached to greet and ask for autographs from the musician, who responded with a smile to each of them.