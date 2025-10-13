s400: We Test EBRO's Smallest SUV

Marcos Diego Monday, 13 October 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

After entering the market with the s700 and s800, a seven-seater SUV, the EBRO s400 has now arrived, a 4.32-metre car competing in the urban SUV category.

While the s700 and s800 are available with petrol (C label) or plug-in hybrid (ZERO label) versions, the s400 is only offered with a conventional hybrid system. This combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 95 HP and an electric motor with 204 HP, powered by a 1.83 kWh battery. Thanks to this setup, the s400 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds and achieves an average consumption (WLTP) of 5.3 l/100 km, a good figure, though slightly higher than rivals like the Captur (4.4 l/100 km).

The interior of the EBRO s400 stands out for its quality, with pleasant materials to the eye and touch, and good finishing with solid adjustments that prevent rattles. The technological component is also significant, featuring two 12.3-inch screens offering good resolution and connectivity that will appeal to younger users, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless as standard. In this regard, the only missing feature is a wireless mobile charger, which is not very common in this category.

On the road, the EBRO s400 is a comfortable and easy-to-drive car, with a soft suspension and a very satisfying brake feel, something not always found in hybrid cars. The only downside is that the engine noise is quite noticeable in the cabin during strong acceleration demands, and the advertised 211 HP does not translate into the level of recovery and acceleration one might expect from that figure.

The EBRO s400 is available in two trims: Premium and Excellence. From the basic level, the standard equipment is generous, including keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a comprehensive set of safety and driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The starting price is 27,990 euros, although with the discounts and promotions offered by the brand, it can be reduced to approximately 23,000 euros.

If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe to Autocasión's channel.

On Autocasión's YouTube account, you'll find in-depth tests of the latest market arrivals, with detailed and rigorous analyses that can serve as a useful buying guide for your next car.