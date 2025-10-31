Ryanair launches new route to Central Europe from Alicante-Elche Airport The Irish airline resumes this connection, which was operational over a decade ago at the Alicante airport, as part of ten new routes it will operate during the winter in Alicante.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:41 Comenta Share

Ryanair has launched its most anticipated new route for the winter season at Alicante-Elche Airport this week. This connection is part of ten new routes the Irish airline will operate during the low season. It is a route that has not been available for 15 years, since the company stopped operating it.

This Friday, the third plane will depart for Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. Ryanair has bet on the Central European country as part of its expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. A route that Hungarian Wizz Air will also operate in the coming months.

This is a special route, as until now the airport did not have flights to this country. Additionally, nine of Ryanair's ten new routes this winter are extensions, while the Bratislava route is an unprecedented connection.

The low-cost airline flew for the first time between the two cities last Monday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 29. Ryanair will operate four frequencies between Alicante-Elche Airport and Bratislava on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The plane for this new route to Central Europe will depart at 18:15.

The airline transported 1.5 million passengers to and from Slovakia last year. This new route between Alicante and Bratislava aims to boost its operations in the country, where Wizz Air has established a new base. This small airport has five operational airlines and 49 routes, including the new one from Alicante. A figure that is the "record of Bratislava Airport," according to the Slovak terminal in a statement.

In fact, this winter Bratislava airport will have more flights than in the summer season. "We have managed to maintain our goal of keeping the airport active throughout the year," commented the CEO of the airport, Dusan Novota.

Alicante-Bratislava Monday: 7.05 - 9.55

Wednesday: 13.15 - 16.05

Friday: 18.15 - 21.05

Saturday: 15.25 - 18.15

Bratislava-Alicante Monday: 10.20 - 13.10

Wednesday: 16.30 - 19.20

Friday: 21.30 - 00.20

Saturday: 18.40 - 21.30

Winter Reinforcement

Ryanair has increased its commitment to Alicante-Elche Airport amidst the struggle with Aena over airport fees. The Irish airline has scheduled 12% more seats than last year, reaching 3.4 million seats, divided into 79 routes to 22 different countries. Additionally, it has strengthened its base, which will have 16 planes during the winter season.