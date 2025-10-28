Ryanair launches Halloween discounts for flights from Alicante-Elche airport starting at 15 euros

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 14:45 Comenta Share

Ryanair has launched a flash sale this Tuesday for Halloween, offering flights from Alicante-Elche airport. Under the name 'Trick or Trip?', the airline has introduced these discounts, offering 20% off selected flights until the end of Wednesday.

This flash sale allows travel to numerous destinations between October 30 and December 18. If the discount is not applied directly, the airline advises using the code FSALE20P.

Among the cheapest destinations are London-Stansted and Milan Bergamo. For just 23 euros, on selected dates, flights are available from Alicante-Elche airport to destinations such as Lisbon, Lodz in Portugal, or Linz, the new route to Austria.

Within the offer for less than 30 euros, flights are available to Cork, London Gatwick, East Midlands, and Birmingham in the UK; Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Nuremberg, and Memmingen in Germany; Katowice in Poland; Paris and Toulouse in France; or Salzburg in Austria.

The next on the list of Ryanair start from 30 euros, including German cities like Hamburg and Berlin, British cities like Edinburgh, Leeds, Newcastle, or Liverpool, or Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The most expensive routes, with prices starting between 38 and 43 euros, are to Northern European countries such as Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, as well as Brussels.

Nuevas conexiones en invierno

Passengers can enjoy a handful of new connections for the winter season that the Irish airline announced a few weeks ago in Alicante. Alicante-Elche airport will feature ten new routes, one of them unprecedented, such as Bratislava, while the rest will be extensions of the summer routes.

Regarding the rest of the new routes for this winter season, the extension of its three connections launched in summer stands out. Following their success in the high season, the company has decided to extend the link to Bydgoszcz (Poland) with two weekly frequencies, and to Linz and Salzburg (Austria), both also with two flights a week.

Ruiz also highlighted the extension of two routes to Sweden, such as Stockholm Västeras and Smaland, both with two weekly frequencies, or the two connections to the UK to Cardiff, which will have three flights, and to Aberdeen, with another three. Ryanair's offer for this low season at Alicante-Elche airport concludes with the connection to Lanzarote, with two flights, and the route to the Polish city of Rzeszow, also with two weekly connections.