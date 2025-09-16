RTVE Confirms Benidorm Fest Despite Spain's Potential Eurovision Withdrawal

E.P. Benidorm Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 18:16 Comenta Share

RTVE's Board of Directors approved on Tuesday the proposal by its president, José Pablo López, to withdraw Spain from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in Vienna, Austria, if Israel is part of the competition. However, the Benidorm Fest will proceed as planned, according to an official statement.

The public broadcaster clarified that the Board's decision "does not alter plans" for the Benidorm Fest, Spain's pre-selection for Eurovision, describing it as "a festival with its own identity, fully established, and celebrating its fifth edition next year."

RTVE announced that the decision was made at the suggestion of José Pablo López, with an absolute majority of the Corporation's governing body, receiving 10 votes in favor, four against, and one abstention.

Exodus from Eurovision

With this decision, Spain becomes the fifth country to confirm its withdrawal from Eurovision should Israel participate, following the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland. It is also the first among the 'Big Five'—the five countries that contribute the most financially to the EBU: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The measure was adopted amid controversy over the cancellation of the final stage of the Vuelta a España cycling race due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Madrid, and pressure from political groups like Sumar, Más Madrid, and the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, who have called for Israel's expulsion from the contest due to the "genocide" in Gaza and Spain's withdrawal if Israel is allowed to compete.

"If we cannot expel Israel from Eurovision, Spain should not participate," stated Ernest Urtasun, while the Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, believes that "conditions are not right" for Israel to participate "normally" in events like Eurovision while the military offensive in Gaza continues. "Sooner or later, and certainly by the next edition, something must be done," he added during a Europa Press breakfast.

Even the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has called for Israel to be barred from any international competition "while the barbarity" in Gaza continues, suggesting similar restrictions to those applied to Russia. Although the EBU has always defended the contest's neutrality, it did ban Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Israel Refuses to Withdraw

Meanwhile, the director of Israel's public radio, Kan, has refused to withdraw from the festival. "There is no reason for Israel not to remain an important part of this cultural event, which cannot become political," defended Kan's CEO, Golan Yochpaz, at an event presenting the network's new autumn content.

RTVE had already sent a letter in May to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) requesting a debate on Israel's participation in the festival. The statement emphasized the need to acknowledge differing opinions and provide a space for reflection among all broadcasters and EBU members.

"I believe we cannot ignore reality and think that the Eurovision Song Contest lacks a political dimension," said RTVE's top official in a parliamentary session.

"Neutrality in this case should not be associated with equidistance, much less with indifference, especially when it comes to denouncing, as in this case, an aggression like the one occurring in Gaza," López emphasized.