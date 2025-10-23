The Route of Halloween Celebrations in Alicante The City Council Organises Recreational and Cultural Activities in the City's Streets and Squares

Anglo-Saxon festival of Halloween, derived from its original root 'All the Hallows' Eve', has been introduced into Spanish popular culture through cinema and television. In urban areas, it is now common for children to go 'trick or treating', dressed up and asking for sweets. Alicante also joins in this celebration with festivities for both young and old in various city squares.

The calendar has conveniently placed Halloween on a Friday afternoon, perfect for kicking off the weekend with fun. The festivities will be held in San Blas Square, Navarro Rodrigo, as well as Poeta Quintana Street and the neighbourhoods of La Florida and Ciudad de Asís. From 5 PM on Friday, 31st October, there will be costumes, music, candy distribution, entertainment, and storytelling, among other activities, depending on the location.

In San Blas Square and Navarro Rodrigo, the events will start with spooky workshops, attractions, 4D virtual reality, candy, a 360 photo booth, games, and activities with animations and music, mainly aimed at children. It is recommended to attend in costume.

Moreover, in Navarro Rodrigo Square, in the Benalúa neighbourhood, a party has also been organised that afternoon, with hundreds of shops participating. Children and families can visit these shops to ask for sweets and enjoy special offers and promotions. There will also be a programme of workshops and activities.

The United Merchants Association of Alicante (ACUA) and Unión Gremial invite everyone to the terrifying commercial Halloween route through the shops in the neighbourhoods of La Florida and Ciudad de Asís on 31st October, from 5 to 7:30 PM.

Merchants, together with the City Council, have prepared a spooky party for a thrilling evening. Various activities have been scheduled, with sweets for everyone, along with a route through 40 shops and venues in the La Florida neighbourhood. A map has been prepared for this route, inviting families to visit and collect sweets while enjoying an evening of 'Trick or Treat' throughout the neighbourhood, culminating in a grand commercial celebration.

The Quintana area celebrates its traditional and eagerly awaited Halloween party on 31st October, with a festive day from 6 to 9 PM on Poeta Quintana Street. The event features monster workshops, dances, choreographies, culture, gastronomy, sweets, live monster shows, and magic, in a family-friendly party where costumes, music, dance with costumes, prize draws, and many surprises are key elements.