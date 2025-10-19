Romantic Wedding of Alberto Herrera and Blanca Llandres in Sanlúcar de Barrameda The couple announced in early September that they are expecting their first child

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 19 October 2025, 12:40

Alberto Herrera and Blanca Llandres exchanged vows at the Basilica of Our Lady of Charity in the charming town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, surrounded by their closest family and friends in an emotionally charged ceremony. The son of Carlos Herrera and Mariló Montero arrived at the church with his mother. Upon entering, he embraced his father, who awaited him in the front pew alongside his wife, Pepa Gea.

One of the most touching moments was the bride's entrance into the basilica on the arm of her brother Carlos, a sight that brought tears to the groom's eyes. Blanca wore a design by Nicolás Montenegro, with collaboration from Rocío Crusset, the groom's sister. The dress featured a square neckline, draped bodice, and long translucent sleeves. It was a romantic and airy gown with a layered skirt and a six-meter-long train.

Among the guests were Goyo Cozález and his wife, Sara García; Lourdes and Sibi Montes, cousins of the bride, with their husbands, Francisco Rivera and Mateo Ibañez Pacheco; and José Manuel Soto, who performed a piece during the ceremony. The music was coordinated by Manuel Marvizón, a close friend of the Herrera family. Notably absent was Carlos Llandres, the bride's father, who has been estranged from his daughter for some time.

The newlyweds left the church in a unique convertible vehicle, an orange Citroen Méhari adorned with sunflowers and daisies. They then headed to Finca Marbella, owned by Teresa de la Cierva, where they celebrated the banquet and subsequent party. During the festivities, the bride showcased her second dress, a three-tiered ruffled gown with a halter neckline and open back, also by Montenegro, inspired by Andalusian fashion and Lola Flores.

Alberto and Blanca have known each other since childhood and have been friends for years, but it wasn't until the autumn of 2024 that they began dating, and friendship blossomed into love. Their first public appearance as an official couple was last May at the wedding of Patricia Cadaval, daughter of César Cadaval. Five months after that event, they walked down the aisle themselves, having announced on September 5th that they are expecting their first child, a piece of news that has filled the couple and their families with joy.