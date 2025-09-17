Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Mar Flores EP

Rocío Flores, family plan after clash with Terelu Campos

Rocío Carrasco's daughter has accompanied José Fernando in his meeting with his daughter

Joaquina Dueñas

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 14:30

Rocío Flores' return to the small screen has primarily resulted in a direct confrontation with Terelu Campos, a close friend of her mother, Rocío Carrasco. The young woman did not hesitate to reproach the eldest of the Campos, stating that their relationship during her childhood and adolescence was not as close as she had wanted to portray. "You can't say you knew a happy teenager when we've crossed paths three times in my life," she retorted. "You haven't shared any experiences with me nor have you ever called me. You forgot to clarify that. I've had more of a relationship with your mother. I've been to her house, but you weren't there," she said. To which Terelu wanted to clarify: "I've had a relationship with your brother that I haven't had with you, but you have been at New Year's Eve at María Teresa Campos' house and at some birthdays. Just because you don't remember doesn't mean they didn't happen."

During her appearance on the set of '¡De viernes!', Rocío also mentioned that she had recently met her mother again, although she did not want to go into details: "It has devastated me to see her again. On this occasion and others that have occurred. I won't go into details because it wouldn't leave her in a good place and I don't want to. The times I've had to meet her, I greet her and there's no response." "I no longer expect anything from anyone, I've learned to live with it, but if she decides she wants to restore the relationship, I'll be there," she assured.

After her television appearance, Rocío sought refuge in her family and her boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar. The magazine 'Semana' publishes this Wednesday several photographs showing the young woman and her partner alongside José Ortega Cano, whom she considers her "second grandfather," accompanying José Fernando's daughter on her first day of school. The little girl has recently moved to Madrid with her father's family following the death of her mother, Michu, on July 8th, and while Gloria Camila participates in 'Supervivientes All Stars', Rocío has settled in her home to be very present in the little girl's life. So much so that the magazine 'Lecturas' also publishes photographs of the family plans, in this case during the weekend, with José Fernando, Rocío, and Manuel enjoying a walk with the child.

