Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Paving works, in an archive image. TA

Roadworks in Alicante: Upcoming Street Closures for Resurfacing

The City Council has just completed works between Albufereta Avenue and Caja de Ahorro Avenue

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:05

The Alicante City Council continues its plan to improve roads and public lighting following the works carried out between Albufereta and Caja de Ahorros Avenues. The next neighbourhood to receive pavement renewal and lighting upgrades is Vistahermosa, according to municipal sources, after the Councillor for Infrastructure and Citizen Participation, Cristina García, met this Friday with representatives of the Vistahermosa Clean and Safe neighbourhood association.

During this meeting, they visited the streets where the Infrastructure area will soon be active. Specifically, this involves resurfacing and installing lighting on Severo Ochoa and Médico Pascual Devesa streets, two of the main roads in this area.

García stated, "We continue to work to improve infrastructure and maintenance throughout the city in a district-scheduled plan that we have already started in the city centre, old town, and Vistahermosa, and which will continue through Miguel Hernández, San Antón, Carolinas, Playa San Juan, and Garbinet, representing an investment of two million euros."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The action in this area follows the completion of paving and signage throughout the Vistahermosa area, located between Albufereta Avenue and Caja de Ahorros Avenue.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  3. 3 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  4. 4 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  5. 5 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  6. 6 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  7. 7 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 25 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Un estudio de la UMH avisa: los niños que más ultraprocesados comen son los que más televisión consumen

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Roadworks in Alicante: Upcoming Street Closures for Resurfacing

Roadworks in Alicante: Upcoming Street Closures for Resurfacing