Roadworks in Alicante: Upcoming Street Closures for Resurfacing The City Council has just completed works between Albufereta Avenue and Caja de Ahorro Avenue

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:05

The Alicante City Council continues its plan to improve roads and public lighting following the works carried out between Albufereta and Caja de Ahorros Avenues. The next neighbourhood to receive pavement renewal and lighting upgrades is Vistahermosa, according to municipal sources, after the Councillor for Infrastructure and Citizen Participation, Cristina García, met this Friday with representatives of the Vistahermosa Clean and Safe neighbourhood association.

During this meeting, they visited the streets where the Infrastructure area will soon be active. Specifically, this involves resurfacing and installing lighting on Severo Ochoa and Médico Pascual Devesa streets, two of the main roads in this area.

García stated, "We continue to work to improve infrastructure and maintenance throughout the city in a district-scheduled plan that we have already started in the city centre, old town, and Vistahermosa, and which will continue through Miguel Hernández, San Antón, Carolinas, Playa San Juan, and Garbinet, representing an investment of two million euros."

The action in this area follows the completion of paving and signage throughout the Vistahermosa area, located between Albufereta Avenue and Caja de Ahorros Avenue.