Road Safety: The Achilles' Heel of Motorcycle Purchases

43% of Spaniards plan to purchase a motorcycle in the next 12 months, an increase of two points compared to 2024. Despite the average budget for new motorcycles decreasing by 500 euros—from 12,423 euros in 2024 to 11,060 in 2025—and a similar drop for used motorcycles, the primary concern remains safety.

According to the 2025 Motorcycle Mobility Study by the National Association of Two-Wheel Sector Companies (Anesdor), 46% of respondents believe that approaching an intersection is the most dangerous manoeuvre, a figure close to 2024's 47%. This is followed by overtaking (31%) and cornering (23%). The perception of insecurity is still largely attributed to other vehicles (49% compared to 47% in 2024), while the assessment of infrastructure has plummeted. Only 15% approve of the road surface condition, and 91% believe the guardrail issue persists. Additionally, 80% perceive an excess of obstacles on the streets.

Despite this, 71% would be willing to take a post-license course to improve their driving skills, although only 24% are aware of such offerings in their area. Notably, 72% are familiar with ARAS (Advanced Rider Assistance Systems), compared to 77% in 2024. However, 73% consider them important when purchasing a motorcycle, a stable figure.

Regarding equipment, 82% are aware of airbags for motorcyclists but do not own one, with high cost (66%) remaining the main barrier. 67% believe their use should be voluntary, and the average willingness to pay remains stable at 235 euros (237 euros in 2024).

Nevertheless, one of the most appealing factors for acquiring a motorcycle is its recreational aspect. For instance, nearly two-thirds (64%) engage in motorcycle tourism: the majority (68%) do so on national routes, and 28% combine destinations both within and outside the country. The average budget for motorcycle tourism is 170 euros per day per trip, nearly identical to the previous year (168 euros). Additionally, 41% have participated in a motorcycle event in the past year.

On average, motorcyclists travel 5,876 km annually, a slight decrease from 5,958 km in 2024. The average journey duration is 40 minutes, almost identical to the previous year (41 minutes), with an average distance of 16 km. The renewal of the fleet is another key point: seven out of ten motorcyclists (71%) plan to sell their current motorcycle, with an average age of 8.8 years.

No aid available

This study also highlights that policies to promote electric mobility have yet to take root. Only 23% are aware of aid plans for purchasing an electric motorcycle, compared to 24% in 2024, primarily through online media (45%) and traditional media (32%). Only 6% have applied for these subsidies, two points more than the previous year. Furthermore, only one in three considers the process for accessing these aids to be straightforward.

Among those unaware of the aid plans, six out of ten (63%) say that although they are unaware, these aids do not influence their purchase decision as they are not interested in acquiring an electric model. However, 58% state that a specific incentive for purchasing a new motorcycle or one less than five years old would help them take the plunge. 35% indicate that effective scrappage aid for their motorcycle would facilitate letting go of it.