The Rise of Electric Cars in Spain Threatened by Lack of Funds from Plan Moves III

Sunday, 21 September 2025

The vehicle manufacturers' association, Anfac, has expressed deep concern over the depletion of funds from Plan MOVES III, the aid programme for purchasing electric vehicles, in a total of nine autonomous communities.

This situation affects crucial regions such as Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Madrid, Navarre, and the Basque Country. Together, these communities account for 85% of total car sales in Spain.

The lack of additional funds, especially in high-volume markets like Madrid and Catalonia, is seen by the sector as an imminent risk of a halt in electric vehicle sales towards the end of the year.

"The unavailability of funds in various communities poses a risk of market stagnation that could be reflected in this final part of the year," warned Anfac's general director, José López-Tafall.

Ampliar Car Factory F. P. Plan Moves III Plan MOVES III is an incentive programme by the Spanish Government, managed by the autonomous communities, aimed at promoting the purchase of electric vehicles and the installation of charging points. Its objective is to promote sustainable mobility and reduce emissions of polluting gases. It offers direct subsidies to individuals, self-employed workers, companies, and entities for the acquisition of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as for the installation of charging infrastructure. The Government has activated an additional volume of 400 million euros, totalling 1.735 billion euros allocated to different regions of the country.

Despite this obstacle, the electrified vehicle market has shown significant progress in 2025. According to industry data, one in five cars sold by August was 100% electric or plug-in hybrid.

During the first eight months of the year, sales of electrified vehicles across different types have registered growth, but at very different rates. Registrations of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with 138,256 sales, have experienced a double-digit increase of 98% compared to the same period in 2024. This notable rise has allowed the electrification share to reach 18%, 7.6 percentage points more than the same period last year, with 8.1% belonging to pure electric vehicles and 9.9% to plug-in hybrids.

Meanwhile, sales of light commercial and industrial vehicles, although growing, remain a low volume compared to the total market. While electrified light commercials registered a 119% increase from January to August with a total of 10,372 sales, they only account for 8.4% of the market, 4.1 percentage points more than the previous year.

In contrast, the pace of electrification in industrial vehicles (trucks) remains minimal. During 2025, the electrified industrial market grew by 12.5%, representing 305 sales out of the 18,171 total recorded for the year. Only 1.7% of the total market for the year. A market that, despite the stringent demand for decarbonisation and the evident criticality of road transport for the Spanish economy, has not received any purchase aid from the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility since the end of the MOVES Heavy programme, 17 months ago.

This depletion of aid highlights the gap between Spain and other European markets. With an electrified vehicle share of 18%, the country falls below the continental average of 24%. While nations like Norway (96.3%), Denmark (67.2%), or Sweden (61.4%) triple the Spanish share, Spain is among the laggards alongside Latvia and Estonia.

By August, 288 electrified car models from different brands associated with ANFAC have been marketed. Specifically, 159 different models of pure electric cars (BEV) and 129 of plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV).

Since 2019, the available range of electrified models has quadrupled, reaching the current figure. During that year, a total of 65 electrified car models were marketed (24 BEV and 41 PHEV).

Equally significant is the fact that the offer of electric vehicles belonging to the "small" segment continues to increase, rising from 13 in 2019 to 39 models in 2025. A type of vehicle with more affordable prices that, combined with the application of MOVES aid and a 15% IRPF deduction for its purchase, helps eliminate the price difference by technology, aiding in increasing the presence of electric vehicles.

This year, the presence of BEV and PHEV vehicles in the smaller segments has increased. This segment usually represents around 40% of the total market demand, being important for consolidating and democratising sales. Within the BEV car market, in 2024 only 18.9% of those sold were from this segment, with the medium segment occupying 74.4%. However, by August 2025, the weight of small-segment BEV cars has accounted for 38.4% of pure electric sales, with 23,814 sales.

Anfac has called on administrations to allocate new resources and expedite their distribution through a more direct system for consumers, given the strong demand response.