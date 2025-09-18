The Revolutionary XYTE ONE Arrives in Spain, Offering an Electric Alternative to Traditional Cars

Canal Motor Thursday, 18 September 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

The German company XYTE Mobility presents the revolutionary electric vehicle XYTE ONE, now available in Madrid and Barcelona, as a cutting-edge and sustainable alternative to traditional urban vehicles.

It is equipped with a motor delivering 19 kW (25 HP) and a torque of 55 Nm, featuring an electronic limiter at 99 km/h, sufficient for urban and interurban roads. Its automatic transmission is integrated into the rear swingarm and includes a reverse gear.

Its 7.6 kWh battery provides a range of up to 112 km (WMTC cycle), and charging from 20 to 80% is completed in just 2.2 hours.

The cockpit is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen that centralizes all vehicle information. Additionally, it includes LTE and Bluetooth connectivity for advanced navigation, remote tracking, and management via an app.

The lighting is entirely LED, and the suspension system with double wishbone and vertical shock absorbers provides stability.

With a seat height of 63 cm, access is comfortable. The weight is 206 kg (including the battery) and its wheelbase of 158 cm translates into poise in curves and braking. Moreover, its turning radius of 601 mm makes it very agile in narrow streets and tight turns.

The XYTE ONE has a strong visual presence thanks to its front track width of 65 cm and 14 and 15-inch tires.

XYTE Mobility launches the XYTE ONE with a special promotion of €10,750 + VAT (€13,008 VAT included) for the first 500 reservations. Additionally, it can be driven with a car driving license B and without the need to wear a helmet, allowing unrestricted access to low-emission zones.