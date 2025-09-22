Return of Off-Plan Property Purchases: Entire Development of 82 Homes Sold in Sant Joan Before Completion The residential complex was constructed with all properties already acquired

Before the 2008 financial crisis, it was common practice to purchase properties off-plan, meaning before a single brick was laid. With the reservation money, developers would secure bank loans and commence construction. Speculators even resold reservations for a substantial profit. During those years, some individuals made a living from this practice, known as 'passing'.

What was said to never happen again is occurring once more, 17 years later. The shortage of new homes means every new development on the market is a golden opportunity not to be missed. Buyers are not waiting to see the properties and are returning to the days of plans, reservations, and more.

Especially when it involves one of the trendy areas around the capital, such as Nou Nazareth in Sant Joan, the new residential area between the University Hospital and Alicante's PAU 5. This has happened in the latest development: Alhora by Aedas Home, with 100% of the homes sold even before completion.

Alhora comprises 82 homes with 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. The typical buyer profile is primarily national clients of middle age, purchasing a first residence.

"The demand has greatly appreciated its design, with modern, elegant, and innovative architecture; but also the functionality in the layout of the homes, which feature versatile spaces and a wide variety of surfaces. The Alhora development has been designed as a building with its own personality, with horizontal stripes that give it character and enhance the views," specifies Aurelio Perea, manager of Promotions at Aedas Homes in Alicante and responsible for Alhora.

"The delivery of Alhora marks the culmination of AEDAS Homes' project in Nou Nazareth after the deliveries of Amaire (104 homes), Amaire Villas I (24), Amaire Villas II (10), Amaire Villas III (29), Fioresta (51), Alhora (82), and a Build To Rent project (132) for Azora. In total, more than 400 homes developed," they assure from the developer.

The manager recalls how Aedas Homes was the first developer to place cranes in Nou Nazareth and highlights the role the company has played in creating a neighbourhood that "has been a great social, residential, and economic boost for San Juan de Alicante".

Strategic Location

The qualities of the Alhora homes are complemented by the attraction of Nou Nazareth, the new neighbourhood in Sant Joan already established and strategically located, combining the tranquillity of a residential environment with the convenience of living close to all services. "To all this, we must add the proximity to the beaches of Muchavista and San Juan, the hospital, the university, schools, shopping centres, and sports areas," notes the manager.

Aurelio Perea also highlights Alhora's proximity to the centre of Alicante, the airport, and the AVE station, key points with which the development is perfectly connected both by existing road connections and those already announced for the upcoming arrival of the Tram line. "Alhora was the last opportunity to acquire an Aedas Homes property in Nou Nazareth," he concludes.