UMH Researchers Advise Mountaineer Vanessa Almeida in a Pioneering Challenge Combining Autism and Sport

The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche supports mountaineer Vanessa Almeida in her most ambitious challenge: climbing Manaslu (8,163 meters) in the Himalayas, aiming to become the first person with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to reach an eight-thousander and, additionally, the first woman to achieve this feat without oxygen in this expedition.

Almeida, diagnosed in adulthood with High-Functioning Autism, has already reached Camp 2 (6,400 meters) and receives scientific advice from UMH's Nutrition and Bromatology professors Enrique Roche and Néstor Vicente, along with José Vicente Cabas.

The '8,000 Without Barriers' challenge seeks to raise awareness and normalize autism through sport, while also incorporating an innovative scientific aspect. Alongside the expedition, research will be conducted in Sports Physiology and Altitude and in Sports Nutrition, areas where there is little data on women and people with ASD in extreme conditions.

Additionally, UMH is spearheading a pioneering project on multisensory food neuroeducation, led by Professor Elena García García, aimed at improving the relationship of people with ASD with food.

From this work, a theoretical manual and two practical notebooks have emerged: The Epicurus Notebook, with sheets and recipes adapted to explore flavours, textures, and smells inclusively, and the Support Notebook for Facilitators, intended for therapists, educators, and families, with strategies and guidelines to guide sessions and assess sensory responses.

This combination of theory and practice makes it a pioneering tool in inclusive food education, aimed at fostering autonomy and enjoyment in eating.

Almeida's preparation journey to the Himalayas included phases in Argentina, Morocco, and Russia, where she trained on volcanoes such as the Cóndor and Ojos del Salado in Catamarca. The Manaslu expedition will last approximately 45 days and represents not only a sporting and personal challenge but also a milestone in inclusion and scientific advancement.