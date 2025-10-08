Repsol Produces 100% Renewable Gasoline at Industrial Scale in Tarragona

Canal Motor Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 13:11 Comenta Share

Repsol has achieved a technological milestone at its Tarragona industrial centre by producing 100% renewable gasoline at an industrial scale for the first time. This new fuel, which reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70% and is compatible with any gasoline vehicle, is already available at service stations in Madrid and Catalonia.

Repsol's renewable fuels, including this new gasoline, are produced from organic waste or biomass, which are considered circular raw materials.

The production of 100% renewable Nexa 95 gasoline makes this fuel the highest quality 95-octane product of the company. This achievement, accomplished at its Tarragona complex, places Spain at the forefront of developing decarbonisation solutions for transportation.

The new liquid fuel is a fully compatible alternative with any gasoline vehicle, including hybrids, without requiring modifications to the engine or refuelling infrastructure. Most importantly, its environmental impact is significant: its use reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional gasoline.

Renewable Nexa 95 gasoline is now available at 20 service stations in the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, and Repsol plans to expand this network to 30 points before the end of the year, including cities like Valencia, Zaragoza, and Bilbao.

This launch expands Repsol's offering of renewable fuels, which already includes 100% renewable Nexa Diesel. The company argues that the viability of these liquid fuels in combustion engines (which represent 97% of the Spanish and European vehicle fleet) makes it "essential" to review the European regulation proposing the ban on combustion engines by 2035.

According to Repsol, to achieve the climate goals set by Spain and Europe, it is essential to recognise the contribution of 100% renewable fuels, and therefore "review the European regulation on CO2 emission standards, which proposes the ban on combustion engines by 2035." The energy company explains that this uncertainty has led to a significant ageing of the vehicle fleet in Spain, with an average age of 14.5 years and 8.5 million vehicles (almost a third of the total fleet) over 20 years old.

For the development of renewable fuels, it is fundamental, according to Repsol, to establish long-term objectives – as already exist in the aviation and maritime sectors – and offer advantageous taxation, which would provide certainty for investments in new, more efficient engines in the automotive sector.

A Pioneering Process

The production of 100% renewable Nexa 95 gasoline is carried out at the Tarragona industrial complex through a pioneering process that transforms these organic wastes into hydrocarbons identical to fossil ones.

This technological achievement is the result of more than 20 years of research by Repsol, in collaboration with Honeywell. To decarbonise mobility, Repsol advocates for a model that combines all solutions that reduce emissions, such as renewable fuels, electrification, AutoGas, and renewable hydrogen that the company is developing.

The company's vision is that all energy options, including conventional fuels combined with ultra-efficient engines, should be considered "to ensure supply, meet each customer's needs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fastest and most cost-effective way possible."

Repsol already has the first plant on the Iberian Peninsula producing 100% renewable fuels at a large scale in Cartagena, specifically sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel. In 2026, it will add a second plant at its Puertollano centre, with the capacity to produce around 200,000 tonnes annually of 100% renewable fuel for road and maritime mobility.