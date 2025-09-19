Repsol Labels European Ban on Combustion Cars as 'Catastrophic'

From left to right: Elkargi's General Director, Zenón Vázquez, Repsol's CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, and CIE Automotive's President (2nd from right), Antón Pradera, among other notable figures.

Repsol's CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, has described the European ban on combustion engines as 'catastrophic', advocating for an energy transition based on industry and competitiveness rather than ideology 'to prevent relocation and increased emissions'.

The energy executive launched a harsh critique against European policies on energy transition, labelling the regulatory pressure on the automotive sector as an act of 'extortion'.

During his participation at the Elkargi Finance meeting, Imaz stated that the European Union's decision to ban the sale of combustion cars from 2035 is 'catastrophic' and predicted that this measure 'will be reversed'.

In his speech, he argued that the energy transition should not be based on ideology but on industry and competitiveness. The executive warned that the 'obsession with setting expiration dates for technologies' poses the serious risk of Europe 'exporting emissions' by relocating production and purchasing vehicles manufactured in Asia, where environmental standards are less stringent. As an example, he mentioned the cost of batteries, which is 30% lower in China, encouraging manufacturers to buy outside the continent.

Josu Jon Imaz also criticised policies that focus solely on 'zero emissions' vehicle purchase incentives. In his view, this ideological approach ignores a more realistic path with an immediate impact on decarbonisation.

The Repsol CEO argued that if emissions from the current fleet of cars in Spain could be reduced from 200 g of CO₂ per kilometre to just 100 g, the impact on climate change would be much more significant than a distant ban that, moreover, will not be met.

For the executive, the only incentive model that deserves his approval is the Basque Government's Department of Industry's Renove Plan, which he described as 'technologically neutral' for not discriminating between technologies.

Imaz concluded his presentation by highlighting the current market paradox: despite all forecasts, fuel consumption in Spain is higher than in 2019 because the vehicle fleet is not being renewed, demonstrating the failure of current policies. The risk, he warned, is that an economic and social 'catastrophe' could occur before the 2035 ban is finally reversed.