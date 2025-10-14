Renewable Petrol Challenges Combustion Engine Ban in 2035

Patxi Fernández Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 16:00 Comenta Share

Current European Union (EU) legislation stipulates that from 2035, new cars and vans emitting CO2 will no longer be sold. The ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) has already deemed the electric transition as "unfeasible or unrealistic" within the current timelines.

The European Commission has responded by proposing an extension or relaxation of the carbon dioxide emissions compliance target from 2025 to 2027, a measure that would allow manufacturers to "slow down" the sale of electric vehicles (EVs), with an estimated reduction of up to 2 million EVs between 2025 and 2027.

The debate over the future of the automobile in Europe is intensifying, with CO2-neutral fuels emerging as an alternative to electrification, which is not progressing as planned.

In this context, Repsol has successfully produced Nexa 95 Petrol, 100% renewable, on an industrial scale at its Tarragona centre. This technological milestone is part of a multi-energy decarbonisation strategy and presents a real alternative that demands a review of the EU's strict climate agenda.

Repsol's industrial complex in Tarragona F. P.

The new petrol, compatible with any current vehicle and refuelling infrastructure, reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional petrol.

An immediate and compatible solution

Nexa 95 Petrol, 100% renewable, has already begun to be marketed at service stations in the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, aiming to be available at 30 locations nationwide by the end of the year, including cities like Valencia, Zaragoza, and Tarragona.

According to Dolores Cárdenas, a researcher at the Repsol Technology Lab, the fuel is made from organic biomass (waste) using a photosynthesis process that captures CO2 from the atmosphere.

"This organic raw material captures CO2 from the atmosphere, and when we convert this raw material into biofuel and use it in the vehicle, CO2 is re-emitted through the exhaust, leading to a net CO2 emissions reduction of over 70%," detailed Cárdenas.

The product, of high quality and RON95 classification (equivalent to conventional petrol), is fully miscible and can be used by pure petrol, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid cars without any mechanical modifications.

Dolores Cárdenas, researcher at the Repsol Technology Lab, and Estíbaliz Pombo, head of Repsol's Energy Products F. P.

Estíbaliz Pombo, head of Repsol's Energy Products, highlighted the importance of this launch, the result of "over 20 years of researching renewable fuels," as a "pioneering project of the highest quality." The petrol has been manufactured at the Tarragona industrial complex from waste, complying with the Renewable Energy Directive.

"This demonstrates that renewable fuels are here to contribute to decarbonisation and as an alternative solution for transport, alongside electrification or hydrogen in the future," stated Pombo.

Regarding Nexa 95 Petrol, the initial goal is to "test market access and consumer reception," as well as to demonstrate that decarbonisation is possible in petrol engines.

Repsol also confirmed that the emission reduction of renewable diesel (Nexa diesel), already on the market, ranges between 80% and 90%, while the first batch of Nexa petrol achieves over 70%.

The regulatory challenge

The launch of Nexa 95 Petrol and its impact on emission reduction renews pressure on the European Commission to acknowledge these technologies.

Repsol and the automotive sector advocate for a multi-energy solution, suggesting the need to review the 2035 combustion engine ban, arguing that 100% renewable fuels are an already available decarbonisation option.

The European Commission has already committed to allowing the sale of vehicles after 2035 if they exclusively use CO2-neutral fuels (biofuels, synthetic fuels, or e-fuels). The challenge is to ensure that advanced biofuels like Nexa fully enter this category.

Repsol insisted that to achieve European climate goals, it is "essential to recognise the contribution of 100% renewable fuels, set long-term targets, and offer advantageous taxation." In addition to biofuels, the company confirmed its commitment to synthetic fuels (e-fuels), with plans to launch its first demonstration plant next year.

In the market, Nexa 95 Petrol will be sold at 9 cents above the highest quality conventional fuel, a price that, according to the company, reflects the "premium" of its renewable nature and quality differentiation.