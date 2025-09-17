Renault 4 E-Tech Van: The Classic Reborn in Electric Version

Patxi Fernández Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 11:56 Comenta Share

Renault has announced the opening of orders for its new commercial vehicle, the Van version of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric. Approved as an N1 vehicle, it pays clear homage to the legendary Renault 4F van, which was once a symbol of reliability and versatility for thousands of professionals.

The new electric version aims to replicate the success of its predecessor by adapting to the sustainable mobility needs of the 21st century. The Renault 4F was produced from 1961 to 1993. During those three decades, it became an essential work tool for freelancers, small businesses, and postal services.

Designed especially for last-mile delivery jobs, service companies, and corporate fleets, the 4 E-Tech electric van offers performance and functionality tailored to professional clients.

The vehicle features an optimized cargo space reaching 940 dm³ (1,045 litres) in capacity, with a maximum payload of 375 kg. The vehicle's interior, which replaces the rear seats with a reinforced floor and securing hooks, offers a cargo space of up to 1.2 meters in length.

What was the R4 F like? The Renault 4F, also known as the Renault 4 Fourgonnette, was the commercial and cargo version of the iconic Renault 4 sedan. It was a very popular utility vehicle in Europe due to its reliability, low maintenance cost, and versatility. The main feature of the 4F was its large cargo capacity for its size, with a raised roof at the rear that distinguished its silhouette. Although the cargo capacity varied slightly depending on the model, its payload was around 300 kg. The cargo volume was approximately 1,000 litres, a very high figure for such a compact vehicle in its time. This popular van shared its mechanics with the Renault 4. Its petrol engines were small, modest in power, and very efficient. The most common were inline four-cylinder engines, with displacements ranging from the initial 603 cc to the 1,108 cc of the last versions. The power was generally between 25 and 34 HP. One of its technical peculiarities was the gearbox, with the gear lever mounted on the dashboard.

It is available with two engine and battery configurations to suit different usage profiles. The "Urban Autonomy" version is equipped with a 90 kW (120 HP) motor and a 40 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 308 km according to the WLTP cycle.

It is an ideal option for professionals transporting objects and tools, last-mile delivery drivers in urban areas, as well as for concierges, service companies, rental companies, and corporate fleets F. P.

For those requiring a greater range, the "Comfort Autonomy" version increases the power to 110 kW (150 HP) and the battery capacity to 52 kWh, allowing it to reach up to 409 km of autonomy.

Prices start from 23,954 euros for the "Urban Autonomy" version and from 26,284 euros for the "Comfort Autonomy" version (prices before taxes and excluding possible public subsidies). Both variants feature fast charging capability in direct current, allowing the battery to be recharged from 15% to 80% in just 30 minutes, significantly reducing downtime for professionals.