The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage

Mayor Pablo Ruz, alongside councillors María Bonmatí and Francisco Soler, during the visit to the refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche.

Friday, 19 September 2025

Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, accompanied by the Education Councillor, María Bonmatí, and the Municipal Strategy Councillor, Francisco Soler, visited the refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera University this morning.

During the tour, the mayor expressed being "very pleased and proud" with the outcome of the works, which have transformed one of the urban spaces of the city. The building comprises 5 floors with various classrooms accommodating over 60 people, 20 patient care boxes equipped with the latest technologies, and a dental clinic.

Additionally, the new space includes a cafeteria for students and faculty, a terrace, and two transverse patios that will illuminate and ventilate the spaces on both floors, providing light.

The municipal delegation was able to witness first-hand the progress of the facilities through a guided tour of the building, which is nearly complete. In fact, some classrooms are already in use, and the mayor took the opportunity to enter one and greet the students present.

From the academic institution itself, the project has also been highly praised, highlighting the centre's international projection. Currently, 30% of the student body is international, completing their entire university degrees in Elche, which significantly impacts the city. For instance, the last graduation saw over 400 relatives of international students attending, extending their stay in the locality for several days.