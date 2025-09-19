Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Pablo Ruz, alongside councillors María Bonmatí and Francisco Soler, during the visit to the refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche. A.E.

The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage

The mayor, alongside councillors María Bonmatí and Francisco Soler, tours the new facilities of the centre, which are already hosting classes despite the ongoing refurbishment

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Friday, 19 September 2025, 14:40

Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, accompanied by the Education Councillor, María Bonmatí, and the Municipal Strategy Councillor, Francisco Soler, visited the refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera University this morning.

During the tour, the mayor expressed being "very pleased and proud" with the outcome of the works, which have transformed one of the urban spaces of the city. The building comprises 5 floors with various classrooms accommodating over 60 people, 20 patient care boxes equipped with the latest technologies, and a dental clinic.

Additionally, the new space includes a cafeteria for students and faculty, a terrace, and two transverse patios that will illuminate and ventilate the spaces on both floors, providing light.

Imagen principal - The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage
Imagen secundaria 1 - The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage
Imagen secundaria 2 - The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage

The municipal delegation was able to witness first-hand the progress of the facilities through a guided tour of the building, which is nearly complete. In fact, some classrooms are already in use, and the mayor took the opportunity to enter one and greet the students present.

From the academic institution itself, the project has also been highly praised, highlighting the centre's international projection. Currently, 30% of the student body is international, completing their entire university degrees in Elche, which significantly impacts the city. For instance, the last graduation saw over 400 relatives of international students attending, extending their stay in the locality for several days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante se prepara para cuatro días de cortes de luz en varios barrios de la ciudad
  2. 2 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  3. 3 Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
  4. 4 La Policía Local de Alicante retira decenas de coches y motos abandonados en la Zona Norte
  5. 5 El drama oculto tras el lavadero de Sant Joan: una disputa familiar que acabó en tragedia
  6. 6 Estas son las 14 croquetas que competirán en el primer campeonato de Alicante
  7. 7 Seis heridos tras saltarse un vehículo un control de la Guardia Civil en la AP-7 de Alicante y embestir a una patrulla
  8. 8 ¡Y ya van 13! La hoguera Alfonso el Sabio también volverá a plantar en categoría Especial en 2026
  9. 9 Alerta entre familias y profesores por temperaturas que llegan a rozar los 40 grados en aulas alicantinas
  10. 10 Operativo policial conjunto para acabar con un mercadillo ilegal en la zona Norte de Alicante donde se vendían objetos robados

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage

The refurbishment works at CEU Cardenal Herrera in Elche enter their final stage