Real Madrid Increases Salary Cap While Barcelona's Declines
The Whites surpass the Blaugranas by €409 million, with Atlético closing in
Javier Varela
Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:21
LaLiga, following the closure of the summer transfer window, has updated the amount each club in the First and Second Division can allocate to player salaries and transfers. In the so-called salary cap, Real Madrid remains the LaLiga team with the highest budget for this purpose.
Florentino Pérez's team has a salary cap of €761.226 million compared to the €351.27 million set for Barcelona by the league. The Whites remain firmly in the top position, increasing from last season's €754.89 million to the current €761.23 million. In stark contrast, their eternal rivals have suffered a new cut, reducing their spending limit from €463 million to the current €351.27 million, a decrease of €112 million.
The third contender is Atlético, with LaLiga setting a limit of €326.98 million, allowing them to increase their investment capacity in players, as in February their limit was €314.28 million. These figures put them close to surpassing Barça and taking the second position in this particular ranking. The total cap in the First Division is €2.704 billion.
