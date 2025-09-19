Real Madrid Increases Salary Cap While Barcelona's Declines The Whites surpass the Blaugranas by €409 million, with Atlético closing in

LaLiga, following the closure of the summer transfer window, has updated the amount each club in the First and Second Division can allocate to player salaries and transfers. In the so-called salary cap, Real Madrid remains the LaLiga team with the highest budget for this purpose.

Florentino Pérez's team has a salary cap of €761.226 million compared to the €351.27 million set for Barcelona by the league. The Whites remain firmly in the top position, increasing from last season's €754.89 million to the current €761.23 million. In stark contrast, their eternal rivals have suffered a new cut, reducing their spending limit from €463 million to the current €351.27 million, a decrease of €112 million.

The salary cap of all First and Second Division teams

The third contender is Atlético, with LaLiga setting a limit of €326.98 million, allowing them to increase their investment capacity in players, as in February their limit was €314.28 million. These figures put them close to surpassing Barça and taking the second position in this particular ranking. The total cap in the First Division is €2.704 billion.