Real Madrid Faces a Tricky Visit with the Metropolitano on the Horizon

Real Madrid begins derby week with their minds set on Tuesday's clash against Levante. This match, which should be straightforward on paper, poses more risk than it seems, and Xabi Alonso is well aware of it. The Levante side recently defeated Girona 4-0, with their forwards in excellent form. Iván Romero and Etta Eyong promise to bring firepower against the league's least-conceding defence. At the Ciutat de Valencia, the hosts recently drew with Betis and lost to Barça 2-3, after being overturned in injury time, making it a challenging task to secure three points from this ground.

Real Madrid's recent victory over Espanyol extends their perfect league run to five. Xabi Alonso knows these points are crucial for building confidence and laying the foundations of his sporting project. However, there are still doubts about the team's play and the distribution of minutes. In the last match, the Whites found solutions against a defensive team with long-range strikes from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappé. But Levante's approach might differ, potentially opting for strong pressing, something the Basque acknowledged in the pre-match press conference, stating his team must adapt to any situation the opponent might present.

Xabi Alonso did not reveal the starting eleven, but he has more players available and mentioned that Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are ready to start. He also acknowledged that Álvaro Carreras, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Mbappé have not yet been rotated, but they will eventually. These three players have been crucial in this early part of the season. This squad management fuels rumours of a possible division in the dressing room, but the Basque dispelled them, affirming that everyone knows their role and is pulling in the same direction.

The long-awaited return of Endrick, who hasn't played due to injury since May 18, could see the Bondy star benched for the first time this season to rest before the derby. This would be a risky move, as the French forward has scored in every match this season, except against Mallorca, where two of his goals were disallowed. Another player returning is Dean Huijsen, who served his suspension against Espanyol and is set to start.

Vinicius' Revival

Vinicius is at the centre of controversy at Real Madrid due to his diminished role. Not completing 90 minutes in the six matches this season, starting two from the bench, and handing over the team's star mantle to Mbappé is not easy for a recent near Ballon d'Or winner. In the last match, the Brazilian left the field visibly upset after being substituted. Xabi Alonso understands his frustration but reaffirms the player's importance and is convinced of his commitment to the team.

Levante holds significant meaning and importance in Vinicius' career. The last time Madrid visited the Levante stronghold was in Carlo Ancelotti's second match of his second stint. The Brazilian started on the bench and came on with the team trailing. That August day in 2022, he scored twice, the second a goal few could achieve, to draw the match, but more importantly, to kickstart his career. After that display, he became an undisputed starter.

Three years later, Vinicius arrives in a similar situation at the Ciutat de Valencia and might be eager to repeat the feat to awaken from the slumber that has followed him this year. Levante will also be keen, as the day their relegation was confirmed that season, coincidentally at the Bernabéu, the Brazilian scored his first career hat-trick.

Probable Line-ups

Levante: Ryan, Manu Sánchez, Elgezabal, Matias Moreno, Toljan, Olasagasti, Pablo Martínez, Rey, Carlos Álvarez, Iván Romero, and Etta Eyong.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Huijsen, Asencio, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Brahim, Mbappé, and Vinicius.

Referee: Isidro Diaz de Mera (Castilla La-Mancha Committee)

Time: 21:30h. Ciutat de València.

Television: Movistar LaLiga