Real Madrid Eases the Pain of a 'Manita' with Another 'Manita' The Whites Demonstrate Their Tremendous Superiority Against Kairat Almaty with Goals from Camavinga, Brahim, and a Hat-trick by Mbappé, Providing Relief After the Debacle Against Atlético

Óscar Bellot Madrid Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 20:51

Beneath the shadow of their recent defeat by Atlético at the Metropolitano, Real Madrid took a tonic on Tuesday by thrashing Kairat Almaty, maintaining their flawless record in this edition of the Champions League. Three goals from Mbappé, one from Camavinga, and another from Brahim ensured that Xabi Alonso's team avoided any surprises in their first trip to Kazakhstan, providing at least a small balm to the humiliation suffered at the hands of their city rivals.

Disciplined and focused in defence, with freedom in midfield and lethal in attack, the Chamartín side overpowered Kairat Almaty, who fought valiantly at the start but eventually succumbed to Mbappé's firepower and Arda Güler's vision. The Frenchman's finishing prowess and the Turkish player's playmaking brilliance secured a comfortable victory, allowing the Whites to ease the pain of one 'manita' with another.

Although it was a lower-profile match, it was played amidst tension, explaining why Xabi Alonso struck a balance between revolutionary instinct and respect for the established order. The coach made five changes from the team that played the derby on Saturday but retained the backbone of a squad that had suffered a multi-organ failure at the Metropolitano.

Kairat Almaty Kalmurza, Tapalov (Stanojev, min. 64), Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata, Mrynskiy, Kassabulat, Arad (Baibek, min. 64), Gromyko (Ricardinho, min. 80), Jorginho (Edmilson, min. 64) and Satpayev (Zaria, min. 80). 0 - 5 Real Madrid Courtois, Asencio, Huijsen, Alaba, Fran García, Arda Güler (Bellingham, min. 80), Tchouaméni (Camavinga, min. 80), Ceballos, Mastantuono (Brahim, min. 70), Mbappé (Gonzalo, min. 80) and Vinicius (Rodrygo, min. 70). Goals: 0-1: min. 25, Mbappé, penalty. 0-2: min. 52, Mbappé. 0-3: min. 74, Mbappé. 0-4: min. 83, Camavinga. 0-5: min. 93, Brahim.

Referee: Marco Guida (Italy). Booked Gromyko and Arad.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the second day of the Champions League, played at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion before 23,800 spectators.

The most renewed line was the defence, with Huijsen as the only survivor from the debacle at the Metropolitano. Only one change in midfield, with Ceballos replacing Valverde, who feared being an emergency wing-back and ended up on the bench. Up front, however, there was no room for hopefuls, with Mastantuono, Mbappé, and Vinicius tasked with breaching the Kazakh trenches.

For Real Madrid, it was a bureaucratic formality, but for Kairat Almaty, the clash represented a historic event. This was evident from the outset, with a brave and sharp local team against a visiting side taking a more measured approach. It took just half a minute for Rafael Urazbakhtin's team to launch the first raid on Courtois' area, the result of a well-planned move. Real Madrid needed thirteen minutes to reach the territory guarded by Kalmurza, the young goalkeeper who watched as Vinicius squandered a golden opportunity but later made a great save from Mbappé's shot.

However, that intervention did not settle Kalmurza, who, a victim of friendly fire and his lack of experience, ended up fouling Mastantuono. Mbappé, unfailing from the penalty spot this season, converted the penalty. By then, Kairat Almaty's initial fervour had waned, and Real Madrid took the initiative, setting up camp in the opposition half and preparing for a long war of attrition.

Arda Güler orchestrates and Mbappé executes

The battle plan was devised by Arda Güler, elusive between the lines for the Kazakh defenders, supported by an unstoppable Mbappé. The Bondy star almost scored a sensational goal after nutmegging Sorokin, who, despite his theatrical surname, lacked a cassock. Earlier, Real Madrid's number 10 had executed a spectacular control. Dazzling details from a genius who feels omnipotent.

The connection between the Turk and the Frenchman put Kairat Almaty under threat of demolition, which Mbappé confirmed shortly after the second half began. The Frenchman's second goal was preceded by a poor back pass from Fran García, which Courtois turned into a superb assist for the French prodigy, who accompanied his imperial run with a silky finish.

Mbappé's second goal dashed Kairat Almaty's hopes, who, despite threatening to close the gap with a shot from Arad aiming for the top corner, were at the mercy of a Real Madrid that had found open space to enjoy themselves. Vinicius and Mbappé enjoyed playing 'your turn, my turn', but the Frenchman found the shot so easy that he missed. The Kazakh team was grateful for the reprieve, testing Courtois with sharp shots from Gromyko and Mata.

The first, sharing a surname with a former minister of Sergei Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis, almost triggered Real Madrid's alarms in a clash with Ceballos, who came close to conceding a penalty but was saved by VAR. From the potential 1-2 that would have spiced up the match, it went to 0-3, which sealed it, built from a Rodrygo run, an Arda Güler backheel, and an unanswerable shot from Mbappé, allowing the Frenchman to seal his thirteenth goal of the season and the 60th in his Champions League career, giving Real Madrid a breather after a derby that left them breathless, with a rout that Camavinga and Brahim joined in the final stretch.