Real Madrid Demands a Strong Response Against Villarreal After Derby Defeat

Real Madrid, battered by their eternal rivals a week ago and after travelling nearly 14,000 kilometres to ease their woes in distant Kazakhstan, return to their league reality to face a Villarreal side that is just two points behind. Should Villarreal win for the third time in their history at the Santiago Bernabéu, they would go top of the league. A formidable opponent, well-prepared by Marcelino García Toral, Villarreal recently drew against Juventus in the Champions League, presenting a perfect test to assess the true state of Xabi Alonso's team.

This is a crucial moment to determine if Madrid is the cohesive unit that was progressing well and winning everything until the Metropolitano setback, or if they revert to being a group of stars who shirk effort when it's time to roll up their sleeves, complain if they don't play, and make gestures or statements that challenge the coach's authority. First, it was Vinicius who showed his displeasure at being substituted, then Rodrygo expressed his dislike for playing on the right wing, and the latest to speak out was Valverde, stating he wasn't born to be a right-back. Alarms were raised with the Uruguayan when, in addition to saying this before the European match, he refused to join the substitutes' rondo in Almaty and appeared indifferent when warming up. "No player has told me they don't want to play in a position," Xabi Alonso asserted on Friday, while publicly addressing Valverde's absence from the reserves' rondo against Kairat: "I want everyone to participate," the coach emphasized.

At this point, there's some intrigue about whether Valverde will start against Villarreal and, if so, whether he will play alongside Tchouaméni in the midfield or serve as a right-back in the absence of Carvajal and Trent, both injured. The most likely scenario is that Asencio will take the right-back position. Another question mark is what will happen in midfield, whether Bellingham will play as he did in the derby, and if that means leaving out Güler or Mastantuono. The Englishman is recovered but not in form, which is why Tuchel hasn't called him up for the national team. The only untouchable is Mbappé, who has already scored eight goals in the league and five in the Champions League. The Frenchman has only failed to score this season in the match against Mallorca.

Villarreal is wary of Real Madrid's supposed poor form, with Marcelino warning before the match that, after the heavy defeat against Atlético, the white team is "doubly dangerous." Villarreal comes into this match on a run of three consecutive league victories, plus a commendable last-minute draw against Juventus. This is despite the yellow team still suffering from injuries to key players like Foyth, Gerard Moreno, Pau Navarro, and Ayoze Pérez, along with Logan Costa and Willy Kambwala, who have been long-term absentees since pre-season.

Probable Line-ups:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Asensio, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham, Arda Güler, Mbappé, and Vinícius or Rodrygo.

Villarreal: Luiz Júnior, Mouriño, Rafa Marín, Renato Veiga, Cardona, Thomas Partey, Gueye, Akhomach, Moleiro, Pépé, and Mikauktadze.

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (Balearic Islands Committee).

Time: 21:00. Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.