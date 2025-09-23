Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rafa Nadal, during a press conference. EP

Rafa Nadal denounces image impersonation using artificial intelligence

The former tennis player from the Balearic Islands warns about 'investment proposals that do not come from me'

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 16:05

Since the implementation of artificial intelligence in almost every aspect of our daily lives, it has been clear that it can be used both appropriately and inappropriately. One of its features is the ability to alter reality without anyone noticing at first glance. This is exactly what happened to Rafa Nadal, who wasted no time in taking to social media to denounce that his image and voice had been impersonated in videos attributing 'investment advice or proposals' that do not originate from the tennis player.

'Hello everyone. I am sharing this alert message, something unusual on my social media, but necessary. Together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms, generated by artificial intelligence, featuring a figure imitating my image and voice,' begins the statement published by the Balearic on his social media.

'In these videos, I am attributed with investment advice or proposals that do not come from me. It is misleading advertising. Please be cautious: I have neither made nor endorsed such messages. Thank you all for your attention and support,' concludes the brief statement from the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

Previously, such occurrences were impossible, but due to technological advancements, it is increasingly common to see anyone's identity impersonated through artificial intelligence. Therefore, cybersecurity experts recommend being wary of videos that seem like a unique opportunity and to pause and verify if the promoted image aligns with usual activities.

