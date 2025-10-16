Rafa Fernández: "Practical and Adaptable Training is Key to Meeting Real Business Needs" The General Director of the Alicante Chamber highlights the value of the new Advanced Training Programs at Campus Cámara CEU

Suplementos Thursday, 16 October 2025, 07:31 Comenta Share

In many cases, both young graduates and seasoned executives reject the idea of pursuing a master's or postgraduate degree due to time constraints or because the available options do not fully meet their needs, which is crucial when considering additional training.

This reality has changed with the Advanced Training Programs (PFAs) at Campus Cámara CEU, a new business school born from the strategic alliance between the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, offering a training program never before available. Law, taxation, corporatism, digital transformation, business models, leadership... All enriched with Artificial Intelligence training in a modular and flexible manner, allowing students to tailor their own training program.

We spoke with Rafael Fernández, General Director of the Alicante Chamber, about Campus Cámara CEU, its unique training features, and the reasons it is pioneering in its field.

-You are launching an educational project that is pioneering in Spain in modular training. What does this mean?

-It is pioneering mainly due to its modularity and the ability to tailor the training to your needs, both educational and temporal, as it also adapts to your time constraints. It is organized by Advanced Training Programs (PFA) and micro-credentials. Each Advanced Training Program has nine ECTS credits. Then, each micro-credential has three ECTS credits. Thus, when you complete three advanced training programs, you receive an expert university degree, and when you complete six advanced training programs, which would be 54 ECTS credits, you obtain a master's degree.

-The campus has different areas: law, taxation, corporatism, digital transformation, business models, and leadership. Tell us about them.

-The training areas allow you to first decide what the core subject of your master's or university expert degree will be. The most innovative aspect is that you can construct your specialization or improve your knowledge in specific areas. Over time, our idea is to constantly update the PFAs according to the needs of different business sectors. Campus Cámara CEU is a strategic union between the Alicante Chamber and the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, which will allow this to be done smoothly. The Alicante Chamber is a bridge between the world of training and business, identifying the needs of different sectors. For example, in our province, the main sectors are footwear and tourism. Campus Cámara CEU will tailor a training offer to these needs.

-This modularity will allow people to choose how they pursue the program. How would you summarize the overall training you offer?

-The advantage is that within the different training areas, we have areas that will be activated over time. We will start with the PFA in digital marketing enhanced by artificial intelligence, which begins on October 17 and runs until November 15, with classes on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 PM and Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM. From there, we will offer various advanced training programs. We plan to start soon with two other programs in the areas of competitive improvement and business model transformation. We will also include classic postgraduate business school subjects, such as business law, corporate and financial taxation... The key is the connection between the Alicante Chamber and the business world, and the possibility that, together with CEU Cardenal Herrera, a training program is offered from which you will obtain a degree that will allow you to update your knowledge and apply it immediately. Let's not forget that it is entirely practical training.

-Entirely practical?

-That is fundamental. The Chamber, as a bridge between training and business, must offer training that is eminently practical and adapted to market needs. Our program represents the union of the academic world with business practice.

-For what type of profile are these courses designed?

-As advanced training programs are incorporated, some will be more oriented towards recent graduates and others towards an executive profile. The goal is not to mix profiles within the same training. Recent graduates will have the necessary knowledge to address the daily needs of the business, and those with an executive profile will have the opportunity to update and enhance their knowledge.

-This project arises from the need for students to have programs without very rigid itineraries or strict deadlines. What can you tell me about this?

-It is a program that, if you are a recent graduate, gives you the opportunity to create an itinerary throughout the year that leads to becoming a university expert or obtaining a master's degree. The executive student will have the opportunity to update their knowledge through the content that will be offered. There will be many advanced training programs to address the needs of different profiles.

-What were your criteria for selecting the faculty?

-The faculty reflects the training offer itself. It combines the academic world and the necessary subjects in business training, resulting in a dual profile. On one hand, individuals with a solid academic background and recognition. On the other hand, CEOs and business leaders who will try to convey their experience in daily business management, but always with the academic rigor and quality system that CEU has.

-Tell me exactly what micro-credentials consist of.

-Micro-credentials are part of each advanced training program. They are modules of three credits. This is the advantage of this educational offer: you can combine different pieces. Micro-credentials are designed for those who want an update in a specific area, while PFAs will allow you to perfectly build your curriculum and decide the area of specialization, which is a fundamental advantage. It is a continuous system where you build training units that lead to a specific degree.

-The needs of businesses have changed a lot, as have the ways of leading and thinking about work. Is this program adapted to new needs?

-Of course. The advantage of the Advanced Training Programs and this modularity is that you can build your own program with guarantees and the content you want. All under the quality policy of CEU and the demands of the Chamber, according to the needs that arise. In other words, you adapt the training offer to market challenges.