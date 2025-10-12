The Queen's Style Parade

Gloria Salgado Madrid Sunday, 12 October 2025, 00:15 Comenta Share

Since 2004, in her first appearance at the Armed Forces parade, Queen Letizia has refined her style. From the first year, she opted for Felipe Varela until, 17 years later, she decided to open her wardrobe to other Spanish designers, as the event is a unique opportunity to showcase Spanish fashion, a 'rule' she imposed on herself for the special occasion.

There have been 21 outfits she has worn until this Sunday, October 12th. The last one, from last year, was eagerly awaited. The rain did not allow a clear view of Queen Letizia's look, protected by an oversized trench coat, until the reception at the Royal Palace. There, the Queen was seen in a red ensemble, her favourite colour, by the brand Poète, which she paired with 'kitten heels' to manage her foot problems, exacerbated by standing for long hours. A type of footwear she hadn't worn for the occasion since the year she was pregnant with Princess Leonor, setting aside her so-called Letizios: high-heeled pumps with platforms.

In 2023, the Queen chose a romantic shirt dress by Juan Vidal. It wasn't the first time she opted for one of his delicately and excellently crafted designs. Perhaps it wasn't the most striking, as it was made of polyester. However, it was 100% recycled. It cost 700 euros and had a neckline that, in its original version, was very pronounced, so the Queen had it altered.

In 2022, she debuted a green chiffon dress with white polka dots by the Spanish brand Vogana and endured wearing very high heels despite confessing during the reception that she suffers from Morton's neuroma, a condition affecting the metatarsal, adding to the chronic metatarsalgia she has suffered for years.

It was in 2021 when there was a plot twist, and for the first time in 17 years, the Queen did not wear Felipe Varela on Hispanic Day. She broke with tradition by wearing a fitted midi dress with a double skirt gathered at the waist that fit her like a glove. A design by bridal fashion expert María Barragán, custom-made with a Japanese-inspired neckline and sleeves. Then, it was available for 775 euros in the same powder blue tone as the Queen's on the brand's website, which received 15,000 visits on the afternoon of October 12th alone, causing it to crash for hours. A success that opened the door for new brands to have Queen Letizia as their best showcase.

A talked-about 'look'

In 2020, it was the only time the Queen did not debut a new outfit at the Armed Forces parade, when the health crisis forced the cancellation of the traditional military parade. She brought back a velvet design by Varela that she had worn on a trip to Japan in 2017, to which she added a red coat.

In 2019, she wore a delicate pink piece with butterfly embroidery, following the romantic line of the previous year, when she hit the mark with a voluminous beige tulle skirt paired with a top with a thin belt. A style very similar to that of 2017, in this case more sober in silhouette, with a structured jacket, and in winter grey.

The 2016 look was one of the most talked-about: a white tweed dress by Varela with a silk floral print that, as noted at the time, resembled a design Oscar de la Renta had presented on the runway. A 'mistake' in which she looked very flattering and where Eva's hand, her stylist, hired by the Queen a year earlier, was already noticeable.

Previous styles generally left much to be desired. The wife of Felipe VI overused tweed and lace in somewhat dull ensembles. In 2010, she decided to break protocol on such a significant date by attending the event in trousers, which sparked mixed opinions. Something Queen Letizia is more than accustomed to.