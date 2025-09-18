Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Entrance of Bands at the Castalla festivals. AP

À Punt visits the Moors and Christians of Castalla

The programme 'Terra de Festes' will also cover the festivals of Zorita and l'Olleria

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 13:25

Every Friday, the festivals of three towns in the Valencian Community become the stars of the night on Valencian television with the programme 'Terra de Festes'. This Friday, 19th September, at 10:30 PM, viewers can experience and be transported to the festivals of Castalla, Zorita del Maestrazgo, and l'Olleria.

In the Alicante town of Castalla, presenter Ferran Cano and reporter Julia Costa will experience the Moors and Christians festivals in honour of the Virgin of Solitude firsthand. They will participate in activities such as the morning event, the proclamation, and the 'l'arranc de les bandes'.

Additionally, screens will feature an interview with the town's mayor, Jesús López, moments before the 'mascletà' fireworks display. They will also speak with Pau, the 'rodella' protagonist representing the angel, and his grandmother Finita, the captain of the Pirates troupe.

In the same town, reporter Ernesto Peretó will delve into the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the El Roscón squad. He will also attend the night procession featuring the presence of the 'arcabuceros'.

In the same programme, the Terra team will also travel to Zorita del Maestrazgo, where the Virgin of Balma festivals are held. Viewers will witness the main event, the pilgrimage of the Virgin through the town's streets to the sanctuary. Once there, the 'battle of the angel and the devil' is enacted.

Finally, in l'Olleria, they will also attend the Moors and Christians festivals, where 16 'filaes' actively participate. This report will also cover the XIII Band Music Entry Contest, featuring the 'Agrupació Escola Musical La Nova' and bands from neighbouring towns.

