À Punt Plans Extensive Bullfighting Programming: A Festival, a Novillada, and a High-Level Bullfight The television channel schedules two special bullfighting events for the Day of the Valencian Community and will broadcast from the Madrid Fair on the 12th, featuring Morante de la Puebla, Fernando Robleño, and Sergio Rodríguez.

À Punt is preparing to broadcast a high-level bullfight and a festival with a Valencian focus next week. The latter will be aired on Thursday, October 9, starting at 16:55 from Bocairent.

This is a charitable bullfighting festival featuring young bulls from Juan Pedro Domecq, marking the 35th anniversary of Víctor Manuel Blázquez's alternative, currently a teacher at the Valencia bullfighting school. The event will feature renowned bullfighters Enrique Ponce, Víctor Manuel Blázquez, Vicente Barrera, José Pacheco El Califa, Román, and the novice Bruno Gimeno, making it a completely Valencian lineup.

Additionally, on Sunday, October 12, starting at 18:00 from Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, À Punt will broadcast the Hispanidad bullfight featuring Morante de la Puebla, Fernando Robleño, and Sergio Rodríguez.

Morante de la Puebla will perform in the morning at the festival to raise funds for a monument to Antoñete; Fernando Robleño will retire, and Sergio Rodríguez will confirm his alternative against bulls from the Garcigrande ranch.

Novilladas in Villena

The final of the Valencian Community Novilladas Circuit can be watched live this Saturday at 18:30 from the Villena bullring. À Punt will broadcast the grand final of this competition, featuring an attractive lineup of two Valencian novice bullfighters, Simón Andreu from Chiva and Juan Alberto Torrijos from Algemesí, and the Catalan promise Mario Vilau. For the occasion, a novillada from Daniel Ramos, grazing at Els Ermites estate in the Castellón town of Borriol, will be fought.

The three novice bullfighters visited the Valencian radio and television facilities in Burjassot this Thursday to participate in the morning magazines Connexió Comunitat Valenciana with Clara Castelló and Juanma Melero and Amunt i Avall with Sergi Olcina, where they expressed their ambition to delight the audience and win this grand final.

'La plaça' Changes Schedule

On Sunday, October 5, a complete afternoon of bullfighting can be experienced on À Punt, as the bullfighting program La plaça, presented by Jorge Casals, changes its day and time and will now air on Sunday afternoons at 17:15.

In this new edition, La plaça will offer a review of the bullfighting news from Seville and Las Ventas, along with images of the severe goring in the neck suffered in Algemesí by the Ayora bullfighter, Samuel Navalón. The program will feature an interview with bullfighter Rubén Pinar, a report on the Corrals L'Afició ranch, and a summary of the Dia del Bou in Massamagrell.

Following this, a historic bullfight from Saint Joseph's Day in 2005 will be broadcast, in which the Puçol bullfighter Juan Ávila took the alternative from Enrique Ponce, with Manzanares Jr. as a witness.

The narration of the festivities will, as always, be by Jorge Casals, accompanied by comments from the Alicante bullfighter Francisco José Palazón.

'Terra de Bous' Programming

Finally, the À Punt Ràdio program on Fridays at 18:00, Terra de bous, will also address the health status of the Valencian novice bullfighter Samuel Navalón. Germà Estela will interview the Castellón rancher Daniel Ramos, a day before the grand final in Villena.

Additionally, it will analyze the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) that will reach the Congress of Deputies to amend the current bullfighting law, granting more powers to the autonomous communities, with jurist Joaquín Marco and national deputy Sol Cruz Guzmán.

The radio space also includes the bou al carrer agenda and all the bullfighting news from the Valencian Community.