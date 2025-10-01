The Provincial Council promotes Alicante's horticultural products in Madrid

The stand of the Provincial Council at Fruit Attraction showcases the horticultural excellence of the province.

Ismael Martinez Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:25

The Alicante Provincial Council is participating until this Thursday, October 2, in Fruit Attraction, one of the most significant international fairs in the horticultural sector. The Deputy for Economic Development, Carlos Pastor, inaugurated the provincial institution's exhibition space this past Tuesday, which spans 141 square meters and features the main products with the Alicante seal.

Among them are the Vinalopó Bagged Table Grape, Alicante Mountain Cherries, Callosa d'en Sarrià Loquats, Elche Mollar Pomegranate, Vega Baja Artichoke, Albatera Breva, Muchamiel Tomato, and Elche Date, all under the umbrella of the Provincial Council.

Additionally, the event will host three daily showcookings by Alicante chef Aurora Torres, showcasing the gastronomic possibilities of local products. The stand will also feature the participation of Elche actress Carolina Cerezuela and journalist Angie Rigueiro, sports presenter on Antena 3 Noticias.

"We are aware of the importance of this event as a commercial and business platform. Therefore, for years we have been coordinating, grouping, and financially supporting the attendance of our products," stated Pastor, accompanied by the mayor of Cox and provincial deputy, Antonio José Bernabeu.