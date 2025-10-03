The province of Alicante opens up to air connections with the city of Tokyo This is an opportunity being considered while the direct route from Madrid is consolidated

The province of Alicante is opening up to connect with new international and intercontinental destinations. The airport's expansion could reach Japan, the land of the rising sun, aiming to establish routes to its capital, Tokyo.

This is an open opportunity, while the new direct Madrid-Tokyo connection is consolidated for Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, which has been considered during the Osaka 2025 Universal Expo.

The possibility of establishing a direct route between the Alicante-Elche airport and Tokyo would represent a qualitative leap for the province, not only in tourism terms but also economically and culturally.

Japan is one of the main sources of Asian tourists to Europe, with a high-spending traveller profile interested in gastronomy, cultural heritage, nature, and quality experiences.

Beyond tourism: A route that goes further

This air route between Alicante and Tokyo would also open opportunities for local businesses in sectors such as innovation, university education, agri-food trade, and the tech industry.

Moreover, the Costa Blanca offers quick connections to other destinations of interest for Japanese visitors, such as Valencia, Barcelona, Andalusia, or the northern peninsula, reinforcing its potential to become an alternative entry hub to Madrid airport.

The ties created between both countries have helped bring the tourist offer of the province of Alicante closer, particularly that of Benidorm, with the visit of its mayor, Toni Pérez, to Japan through workshops with the Japan Travel Bureau and major agencies, considering this possibility of new flights.

This meeting was facilitated through an invitation to the Costa Blanca's tourist capital, one of the three European cities invited to the Japan Expo, to showcase its model of best practices in smart tourist destinations as part of the 'Sustainable EU Tourism' project.