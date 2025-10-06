Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Entrance to the Provincial Court of Alicante. SHOOTORI

The Prosecutor's Office Seeks Eleven-Year Prison Sentences for Three Family Members for Assaulting and Sexually Abusing a Minor's Boyfriend in Alicante

The trial begins for the events that occurred in 2020, when the teenager's father summoned the boy to his home and allegedly attacked him

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 07:27

Comenta

The Provincial Court of Alicante is trying three men from the same family accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and beating the underage boyfriend of one of their daughters. The Prosecutor's Office is provisionally seeking eleven-year prison sentences for each of the defendants.

The events date back to November 6, 2020, in the town of Els Poblets, when, according to the Public Ministry, the girl's father summoned the boy to his home under the pretext of discussing the romantic relationship he had with his daughter, a relationship the accused did not approve of.

However, after arriving and staying at the house, the victim was surprised by the appearance of two other family members - the son and son-in-law of the main accused - who allegedly attacked him with extreme violence.

The young man suffered punches and kicks all over his body, as well as the destruction of his mobile phone, according to the Prosecutor's account, before allegedly being sexually assaulted. During the attack, the three men reproached him for his relationship with the minor.

The trial, held in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante, will begin this Monday and continue until Wednesday.

