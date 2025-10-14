The programme 'À Punt et busca' addresses long-term disappearances This Wednesday, at 10:30 PM, the show presented by Juan Nieto and Mireia Llinares discusses cases of investigations that have reached a dead end

On Wednesday, October 15th at 10:30 PM, the programme 'À Punt et busca' will delve into long-term disappearances. Among these is the case of Vicent Ríos, a resident of Carcaixent who has been missing for 28 years; it is one of the oldest cases in the Valencian Community. Also, the case of David Sánchez, who has been unheard of for nearly 18 years.

While most disappearances are resolved within hours or days, the latest annual report from the National Centre for Missing Persons (CNDES), corresponding to 2024, records 6,638 long-term disappearances in Spain. These are the most challenging to solve because DNA evidence was not as advanced at the time, and there were not as many security cameras or mobile phones to track a trail.

Nearly 18 years without any news of David Sánchez

This week, Juan Nieto and Mireia Llinares, presenters of 'À Punt et busca', will discuss David Sánchez Jover, a 28-year-old emergency assistant who disappeared on December 15, 2007, in Alcoi. It was 17 years and 9 months ago, after attending the typical company Christmas dinner.

They had arranged to dine at a 'filà' in Alcoi — the Realists — and then continue the party in the town's entertainment area located in the Santa Rosa neighbourhood. Since that night, nothing has been heard from him. His mother, Rosa Jover, will be in the studio.

Vicent Ríos, missing for 28 years

'À Punt et busca' will also analyse the case of Vicent Ríos, a disappearance that has remained unresolved for 28 years. He disappeared on December 11, 1997, and was last seen over 27 years ago. At that time, he was 43 years old; today, he would be 70. His sister, Carmen Ríos, will share the family's endless wait in the studio.