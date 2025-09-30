Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

A nurse prepares to administer a vaccine to a minor. E.P.

Professional Health Associations to Host 10th Health Gala at Elche's Grand Theatre

On October 16, the work of eleven entities will be recognised and the short film 'The Intruder' will be screened, highlighting the risks of professional intrusion in healthcare.

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 14:55

Professional Health Union of Alicante (UPSANA), comprising eleven professional health associations in the province, will host the 10th edition of the Health Gala at Elche's Grand Theatre on October 16. The event will commence at 7:00 PM under the theme 'Real Health, True Professionals' and is sponsored by Banco Sabadell with the collaboration of Elche City Council, as reported by the organisers.

The gala will honour the work of healthcare professionals and institutions with significant social impact through eleven awards granted by the associations of Doctors, Nursing, Dentists and Stomatologists, Pharmacists, Dietitians-Nutritionists, Physiotherapists, Psychologists, Podiatrists, Opticians-Optometrists, Occupational Therapists, and Veterinarians. Additionally, a special award and two collective awards will be presented directly by UPSANA.

During the ceremony, the short film 'The Intruder', directed by David Valero, will be screened. This production highlights the issue of professional intrusion in the healthcare sector. The audiovisual piece features this year's awardees, who lend their voices and faces to denounce this practice that jeopardises patient safety and the prestige of healthcare professions.

With this event, the Health Gala establishes itself as a reference point in the Alicante healthcare community, aiming to promote professional excellence and raise public awareness of the services provided by various health professions, whose work is essential for the physical, mental, and social well-being of the population.

