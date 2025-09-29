Prices Surge with a 2.9% Increase in September, Diverging from the European Average Inflation Rises by Two Tenths Since August Due to Fuel Price Hikes, Surpassing the ECB's Target by Nearly a Point

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 29 September 2025, 09:05

Inflation is once again on the rise in Spain. In September, it increased by two tenths to 2.9%, according to preliminary data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Electricity prices remain stable, offsetting the rise in fuel and food costs. Inflation is climbing again after stabilising in August and July, following a four-tenths increase that month due to energy price hikes, marking its highest level since February.

However, core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food prices, fell in September to 2.3% year-on-year, down by one tenth.

Thus, Spain is moving away from the safe 2% environment recommended by the ECB and is dangerously approaching a 3% rate, a level that Funcas predicted would be reached in September. The disinflation process could be hampered by rising import costs and supply chain adjustments, especially if trade fragmentation continues to escalate.

Moreover, the gap with the eurozone's average inflation continues to widen. Eurostat's August data—the latest available—showed a rate of 2%, significantly lower than Spain's. Germany recorded 2.1% in August, while other major economies like France and Italy are already well below the 2% deemed optimal by the ECB.

The preliminary data does not yet provide detailed information on food price increases, but in August, coffee and chocolate saw the most significant hikes, with prices rising around 20% compared to a year ago. According to the INE's detailed August data, egg prices soared by 18% and beef by 15%. Cocoa (12%), lamb (11%), and legumes (10%) also rose by double digits. The only foods that became cheaper compared to August last year were sugar (-19%) and olive oil (-44%), but it's important to note that they had been recording record highs for months, and these declines may be due to the 'step effect.'