Pretended to Be a Psychologist to Assault Flatmate in Alicante: Prosecutors Seek 10-Year Sentence The accused lived with his wife, underage daughter, and the victim's boyfriend

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:45 Comenta Share

The Provincial Court of Alicante is set to hear the case this Wednesday of a man accused of assaulting his flatmate after pretending to be a psychologist. According to the prosecution's indictment, a 10-year prison sentence is being sought for the accused on charges of impersonation and sexual assault.

The accused, as per the prosecutor's assessment, lived with his wife and underage daughter in a residence in Alicante, where the victim also resided with her boyfriend.

The Public Prosecutor argues that the defendant built a relationship of trust with the victim, claiming to be a psychologist. She agreed to several sessions with him to address her psychological issues and insomnia. After a period of supposed treatment, the accused prescribed medication and instructed her to sleep in a separate room from her boyfriend that night.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the man took advantage of the woman's semi-conscious state to enter her room in the early hours and assault her, despite her resistance. The following day, she realised what had happened and filed a complaint.

The trial is scheduled for this Wednesday, 15th October, at 10 a.m. in the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante.

Another Alleged Sexual Assault

On the same Wednesday, but in the Eleventh Section (Elche), a man faces 13 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault. The Public Prosecutor accuses him of engaging in sexual relations with a minor, who was 15 years old at the time of the incidents.

The accused and the victim had their first encounter on 25th August 2021, when the defendant allegedly kissed the minor on the mouth, according to the Public Prosecutor's account. Two days later, he arranged to meet her again under the pretext of having dinner.

The prosecution maintains that during this meeting, the accused took her to a residence in Elche, where he engaged in sexual relations with her. The victim reported the incident the following day.