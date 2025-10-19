Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Guardia Civil encuentra en el pantano de Tibi el cadáver del alicantino desaparecido el viernes
The spokesperson for Infrastructure of the GPP in Les Corts, Joserra González de Zárate, during an intervention. PPCV

The PPCV Denounces Adif's 'Minimal Investment' in the Community and Demands Óscar Puente's Resignation

The Popular Group Claims the Community Will Only Receive 1.5% of Renfe's Planned Investments Until 2030 to Address Issues

H.M.

Sunday, 19 October 2025, 19:35

Comenta

The Popular Party of the Valencian Community (PPCV) has denounced the 'minimal investment' by Adif in the Valencian Community and has once again called for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, whom they accuse of 'abandoning' the Valencians: 'He only knows how to tweet while leaving us in the last carriage in transport, with continuous delays, cancellations, and poor service.'

The spokesperson for Infrastructure and Transport of the Popular Group in Les Corts, Joserra González de Zárate, has stated that the Valencian Community will barely receive 1.5% of the investments planned by Renfe to address issues. 'We are facing yet another example of the Spanish Government's sectarianism and the contempt and neglect it subjects the Valencian Community to,' the popular spokesperson declared.

The parliamentarian lamented that 'of the 1,000 million euros that Renfe has announced it will invest until 2030 for national maintenance, the Valencian Community will only receive 15 million, which shows that the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, does not care about the continuous breakdowns and delays suffered on various commuter lines in the Community. The new Comprehensive Workshop and Maintenance Plan by Renfe for the period between 2025 and 2030 sidelines the Valencian Community.'

The popular spokesperson pointed out that 'we again call for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, who only knows how to tweet while leaving us in the last carriage in transport, with continuous delays, cancellations, and poor service. This lack of investment situation not only occurs in commuter services but also in high-speed and airports.'

González de Zárate argued that 'the lack of maintenance, disorganization, lack of investment, and partisan use of Adif and Renfe is the personal hallmark of Minister Puente's management. The socialist government has abandoned the maintenance of railway infrastructures, our commuter services, while investing everything in the Rodalíes of Catalonia.'

In this regard, the popular deputy recalled that 'the process of rebuilding the commuter services in the DANA area has not yet been completed, with no date to recover the C3 line, where there are significant towns such as Buñol, Chiva, Utiel, or Cheste that are still not operational.'

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Guardia Civil despliega un operativo en el Maigmó para localizar a un hombre desaparecido
  2. 2 El Hércules paga un peaje carísimo tras ganar al Villarreal B (2-1)
  3. 3 Las chabolas se desplazan al centro de Alicante
  4. 4 La Guardia Civil encuentra en el pantano de Tibi el cadáver del alicantino desaparecido el viernes
  5. 5 Cazadores de aviones toman el Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  6. 6 La bellea del foc que pasea por los escaparates de Madrid
  7. 7 Donde París se come con las manos, el secreto francés del Mercado Central de Alicante
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 18 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 Un topo, dos talleres y un desfalco de 50.000 euros: así desangraron a una empresa de repuestos en Benidorm
  10. 10 Alicante elige la mejor coca de mollitas en un día para la historia: un récord de 108 metros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The PPCV Denounces Adif's 'Minimal Investment' in the Community and Demands Óscar Puente's Resignation

The PPCV Denounces Adif&#039;s &#039;Minimal Investment&#039; in the Community and Demands Óscar Puente&#039;s Resignation