The PPCV Denounces Adif's 'Minimal Investment' in the Community and Demands Óscar Puente's Resignation The Popular Group Claims the Community Will Only Receive 1.5% of Renfe's Planned Investments Until 2030 to Address Issues

H.M. Sunday, 19 October 2025, 19:35

The Popular Party of the Valencian Community (PPCV) has denounced the 'minimal investment' by Adif in the Valencian Community and has once again called for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, whom they accuse of 'abandoning' the Valencians: 'He only knows how to tweet while leaving us in the last carriage in transport, with continuous delays, cancellations, and poor service.'

The spokesperson for Infrastructure and Transport of the Popular Group in Les Corts, Joserra González de Zárate, has stated that the Valencian Community will barely receive 1.5% of the investments planned by Renfe to address issues. 'We are facing yet another example of the Spanish Government's sectarianism and the contempt and neglect it subjects the Valencian Community to,' the popular spokesperson declared.

The parliamentarian lamented that 'of the 1,000 million euros that Renfe has announced it will invest until 2030 for national maintenance, the Valencian Community will only receive 15 million, which shows that the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, does not care about the continuous breakdowns and delays suffered on various commuter lines in the Community. The new Comprehensive Workshop and Maintenance Plan by Renfe for the period between 2025 and 2030 sidelines the Valencian Community.'

The popular spokesperson pointed out that 'we again call for the resignation of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, who only knows how to tweet while leaving us in the last carriage in transport, with continuous delays, cancellations, and poor service. This lack of investment situation not only occurs in commuter services but also in high-speed and airports.'

González de Zárate argued that 'the lack of maintenance, disorganization, lack of investment, and partisan use of Adif and Renfe is the personal hallmark of Minister Puente's management. The socialist government has abandoned the maintenance of railway infrastructures, our commuter services, while investing everything in the Rodalíes of Catalonia.'

In this regard, the popular deputy recalled that 'the process of rebuilding the commuter services in the DANA area has not yet been completed, with no date to recover the C3 line, where there are significant towns such as Buñol, Chiva, Utiel, or Cheste that are still not operational.'