The Power of Solidarity: Eurocaja Rural Foundation Mobilises Over 5,300 People in the Fight Against ALS Eurocaja Rural Foundation has set a new record in its Solidarity Race Against ALS, surpassing 5,300 participants from across Spain.

Toledo has once again become the epicentre of solidarity with the celebration of the Eurocaja Rural Foundation's Solidarity Race Against ALS, setting a new participation record with over 5,300 registrants. All proceeds will be entirely allocated to improving the lives of people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and advancing research into this neurodegenerative disease. The final amount will be announced once contributions to the Zero Bib and the '1 photo 1 euro' and '100% solidarity' actions close on October 13.

The day began with the traditional solidarity march led by people with ALS, their families, caregivers, representatives of beneficiary entities, and authorities, who together covered the first metres of the route as a symbol of unity and visibility. This edition benefits eight entities to which 100% of the proceeds will be donated: Asociación Regional ELA CLM-Adelante, ADELA Madrid, ELA Castilla y León, ADELA Comunidad Valenciana, ELA Región de Murcia, ARAELA (Aragón), CanELA (Cantabria), and VencELA (La Rioja).

During the inaugural event, Eurocaja Rural President Javier López Martín read an emotional manifesto highlighting that "this race is a call to hope, research, and action, because every step we take today can bring us closer to a fairer, more humane, and dignified tomorrow. Today we are here to feel, to unite our forces, our voices, our hearts, and to demonstrate that when society mobilises, it can transform realities. We do not know how much time life gives us, but we do know that every day counts. In this way, we are making it count. Let this race be a collective cry, a shared heartbeat, a promise that we will continue fighting, no matter the cost."

The sporting event included 5 and 10-kilometre routes, as well as children's races adapted by age. All routes were accessible and inclusive, with the start and finish at the Eurocaja Rural headquarters (Calle Méjico, 2), passing through iconic locations in Toledo such as the Puerta de Bisagra. As a novelty, this year all forms of participation have been considered donations, with the possibility of tax deductions of up to 80% of the amount contributed.

The 2025 edition was supported by private companies such as MINSAIT (Indra), Grupo EULEN, and Grupo Unitel, as well as public administrations like the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha through the Directorate General of Youth and Sports. Additionally, special collaborators included the Toledo City Council and the State Security Forces and Corps, as well as social entities and companies that contribute donations and support the organisation. Special mention goes to Eurocaja Rural's own collaboration, which, as a social economy entity, once again throws itself into this initiative.

In addition to the president of the Eurocaja Rural Foundation and the general director of the financial entity, Javier López Martín and Víctor Manuel Martín López respectively, the event was attended by the spokesperson for the regional government, Esther Padilla (accompanied by the general director of Disability of CLM, Francisco José Armenta Menéndez, and the provincial delegate of Social Welfare, Rosa Quirós) and the mayor of Toledo, Carlos Velázquez Romo (accompanied by the councillor for the River Tagus, Environment and Sports of the Toledo City Council, Rubén Lozano Guerra, and the councillor for Social Affairs, Inclusion, Family and Seniors, Marisol Illescas León), as well as the president of ELA Castilla-La Mancha, David Amores, and the president of ADELA Comunidad Valenciana, José Jiménez Aroca, representing the beneficiary entities of the race.

The event also saw the attendance and support of the president of the Provincial Council of Toledo, Concepción Cedillo, and the deputy of the CLM Courts and spokesperson for the Popular Group in the CLM Courts, Carolina Agudo Alonso, among many others.

Representing the beneficiary entities, the ambassador of ADELANTE Castilla-La Mancha and the first senator with ALS in the history of Spain, Juan Ramón Amores; the general director of ADELA Madrid, Mar García; the president of ELA Región de Murcia, Ely Motellón; the president of ELA Castilla y León, Rosa Mª Gómez Ortega; the president of ARAELA (Aragón), Luis Estriragués; the president of canELA, Fernando Martín Pérez; and the board member of VencELA (La Rioja), José Eduardo Terroba, were present.

This edition also welcomed, as sponsors, the president of UNITEL, Mario José Martín Santana, the director of Financial Services of MINSAIT, David Muelas, and the Territorial Area Director of GRUPO EULEN, Mª José Sáez Pérez, as well as representatives of the State Security Forces and Corps.

As a novelty, this year, the 501st Legion of Star Wars joined the celebration of the event to signify that, in this cause, 'the force is always with us'.

President of Eurocaja Rural Foundation: "We have united solidarity, family, and commitment. We have a sporting race, but also a race of hope."

During his address to the media, the president of the Eurocaja Rural Foundation, Javier López Martín, thanked the massive participation of society from across the national geography, the support of Public Administrations, as well as the response of sponsors, collaborators, and volunteers. "We have a sporting race, but also a race of hope. From our Foundation, we listened and understood that these patients and their families, and the associations that work with them every day, are the true protagonists. It is an act of justice that today we dedicate our time, our affection, and certainly our commitment to the cause. Stephen Hawking said that 'while there is life, there is hope'. Today we all fight, and we contribute our grain of sand so that this disease has an expiration date. Today there is solidarity, family, and commitment here. Success is guaranteed because we have surpassed last year's record of registrations, with more than 5,300 people, and fundraising, whose final figure we will know when the collaboration period with the zero bib ends on October 13."

Beneficiary Entities' Assessment

On behalf of the beneficiary entities of the race, the president of ELA Castilla-La Mancha, David Amores, and the president of ADELA Comunidad Valenciana, José Jiménez Aroca, spoke.

David Amores expressed his gratitude to all participants for adding value on a sporting and solidarity day. "I only have words of gratitude to Eurocaja Rural and its Foundation for all the work and affection, and for turning Toledo and this race into the national epicentre against ALS. There is no national event that brings together as many entities and runners as this one. All the funds raised will be allocated to various services for patients (physiotherapy, speech therapy, or home services so necessary to provide quality of life to the few years of life expectancy given to us as ALS sufferers) and to dedicate resources also to research, to that hope that one day we will have a cure or treatment that extends our life expectancy."

For his part, the president of ADELA Comunidad Valenciana emphasised that "today is a day of joy because thanks to Eurocaja Rural Foundation we give visibility to a disease like ALS, because what is not talked about or seen seems not to exist. With the funds raised, we can make life a little easier for people living with ALS. We need greater willingness from the administration to apply the law, which entails more rights and humanity for around 4,000 people diagnosed with ALS in Spain."

Public Administrations Show Support for the Most Important Sporting Event to Raise Awareness in the Fight Against ALS

The spokesperson for the regional government, Esther Padilla, thanked Eurocaja Rural Foundation for organising this event, "uniting sport and solidarity in a cause that no one disagrees with. We are all committed to supporting research and improving the living conditions of ALS patients, who in Castilla-La Mancha number around 175. Today we are here to give encouragement, so that we are all increasingly involved in ensuring there are measures that facilitate the lives of these people who suffer from a cruel disease like ALS. Today is a day to celebrate, where we are all united, and that we will always be supporting this cause."

Finally, the mayor of Toledo, Carlos Velázquez Romo, highlighted "that this day has become a classic in Toledo's sporting and solidarity agenda. It is not just another race: it is a call to action to raise awareness of a disease like ALS, as it involves us. And to demand that research continues, that more resources are allocated, and that a law that came with the satisfaction of all sectors is fulfilled, but which unfortunately is not being funded as it should. I want to thank Eurocaja Rural, the most important financial entity in our region, and its Foundation, for the effort and example it provides so that the beneficiary entities can improve home care for patients, and offer services such as physiotherapy and speech therapy. This initiative is a success of participation, the most important sporting event to raise awareness in the fight against ALS."

Race Details

The charitable and 100% solidarity nature of this race has always motivated great social, institutional, and business participation, which has been corroborated by the annual surpassing of the number of participants and fundraising, growing this edition in the number of registrations from across Spain.

This edition has been supported by entities and institutions such as the Toledo City Council, National Police Corps, Civil Guard, Toledo Infantry Academy, Toledo Local Police, Toledo Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, and Red Cross.

In addition to popular runners, athletics clubs, amateur athletes, families, and groups of friends participated, all united by a common cause. The festive atmosphere was completed with recreational areas around the race, where children and adults enjoyed recreational activities with a marked solidarity character.

Those who could not attend in person can still collaborate through the Zero Bib, available at https://fundacioneurocajarural.es/ until October 13. Participation is also possible virtually, by sharing posts on social media using the hashtag #CarreraSolidariaFundaciónECR, thus adding an additional euro for each post.

The Solidarity Race Against ALS is consolidated as one of the most significant initiatives in the sporting and social sphere, demonstrating that every step counts in the fight against this disease.