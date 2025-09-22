A Power Outage Disrupts Rail Traffic to La Encina
The issue is located between the stations of Alicante and Agost
José Vicente Pérez Pardo
Alicante
Monday, 22 September 2025, 16:11
Rail traffic between Alicante and Agost has been disrupted due to a power outage, according to Adif's announcement on the social network X. The failure affects all conventional gauge electric traction trains up to the La Encina junction.
A power outage between Alicante and Agost has disrupted rail traffic between both stations for conventional gauge electric traction trains on the Alicante-La Encina route.— INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) September 22, 2025
En actualización
This is a breaking news story and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.