Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvia, tormentas y granizo
Trains at the Alicante railway station. Shootori

A Power Outage Disrupts Rail Traffic to La Encina

The issue is located between the stations of Alicante and Agost

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 22 September 2025, 16:11

Rail traffic between Alicante and Agost has been disrupted due to a power outage, according to Adif's announcement on the social network X. The failure affects all conventional gauge electric traction trains up to the La Encina junction.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fallece un hombre que viajaba con dos menores en un accidente múltiple en Benissa
  2. 2 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  3. 3 Un terremoto de 2,1 de magnitud sacude la costa sureste de Santa Pola: «Ha temblado todo»
  4. 4 El secreto de la puerta azul más famosa de España: un yerno carpintero, unas maderas y capas de pintura
  5. 5 Torrecilla: crédito agotado en el Hércules
  6. 6 Viajar gratis en el Tram de Alicante: descubre cuándo podrás moverte sin pagar
  7. 7 Indignación entre decenas de aficionados franjiverdes tras ser multados durante el Elche-Oviedo
  8. 8 Semana trágica en las carreteras de Alicante: muere un tercer motorista en el barrio de Carolinas
  9. 9 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche
  10. 10 Retuerta pone a Torrecilla al límite en el Hércules CF con tres derrotas en cuatro partidos (2-1)

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A Power Outage Disrupts Rail Traffic to La Encina

A Power Outage Disrupts Rail Traffic to La Encina