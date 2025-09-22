A Power Outage Disrupts Rail Traffic to La Encina The issue is located between the stations of Alicante and Agost

Rail traffic between Alicante and Agost has been disrupted due to a power outage, according to Adif's announcement on the social network X. The failure affects all conventional gauge electric traction trains up to the La Encina junction.

A power outage between Alicante and Agost has disrupted rail traffic between both stations for conventional gauge electric traction trains on the Alicante-La Encina route. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) September 22, 2025

