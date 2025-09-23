Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Porsche 911 Turbo S was unveiled at the Munich Motor Show. Reuters

Porsche Reverses Electric Plans to Focus on Combustion

Juan Roig Valor

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 09:05

Porsche's electric strategy has taken a radical turn. The luxury sports car manufacturer has decided to halt its transition towards battery vehicles after realizing that demand is weaker than expected, which has significantly impacted its margins and also affected its parent company, the Volkswagen Group.

The company announced the cancellation of a future high-end electric SUV and confirmed that it will strengthen its portfolio with more combustion and hybrid models. This shift will have an immediate cost: a negative impact of 1.8 billion euros on operating profit and a new forecast cut for both Porsche and the Volkswagen Group.

This is a severe setback for the German automotive industry, which is experiencing a period of high cost pressure and weaker-than-expected sales. Like its European rivals, such as Stellantis and Renault, Porsche invested billions in electrification, trusting that demand would grow rapidly. However, consumer interest in luxury electric models has not met expectations.

The company, which staged one of the largest IPOs in Europe in 2022, has seen its stock price fall sharply, and after the latest profit warning—the fourth this year—it will be removed from the DAX, Germany's main stock index. "Buyers are placing little added value on luxury electric cars. Porsche has understood this and is returning to combustion models, which offer higher margins," explained Matthias Schmidt, an independent analyst based in Hamburg.

One of the biggest challenges is in China, the world's largest automotive market, where luxury product consumption remains weak and local manufacturers like BYD dominate the electric vehicle market. In the United States, its primary individual market, Porsche is directly affected by tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which particularly impact the brand as it relies entirely on imports.

Porsche's complications are beginning to affect Volkswagen, which was a pioneer in the transition to electric vehicles among major traditional manufacturers, but has already had to lower its ambitions in battery production and accelerate a deep restructuring to cut costs.

The group announced that it will be forced to record an accounting impairment of around 3 billion euros related to Porsche and adjusted its operating profitability forecast for this year to a range of between 2% and 3%, well below the previous target of up to 5%.

Nevertheless, Volkswagen has also made progress. In Europe, it has managed to surpass Tesla, Stellantis, and BYD in electric vehicle sales and has introduced several more affordable zero-emission models to stimulate demand. Additionally, the industry could receive some regulatory relief after political leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, sided with manufacturers in their criticism of the European timetable, which they consider unrealistic and a threat to the community industry with the exclusive sale of new electric vehicles from 2035.

Even so, the group's luxury brands, which have traditionally been the pillar of its margins, are going through difficult times. The Audi group—which also includes Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati—already cut its forecasts in July, following a decline in shipments in major markets during the first half, including China.

In Porsche's case, management is facing increasing pressure. The company has replaced several senior executives and launched a cost-cutting program, which includes job reductions. It has also abandoned the plan to manufacture its own batteries, another sign of weak demand for electric vehicles.

All this increases the pressure on Oliver Blume, who holds the dual responsibility of leading both the Volkswagen Group and Porsche. More voices are calling for him to step down from direct management of the sports car brand and allow a new leader to steer the course. According to Bloomberg, the Porsche-Piëch family has already started discussions to find a successor.

