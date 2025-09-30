Police Dismantle Organisation Dedicated to 'Premium' Marijuana Cultivation

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 12:10 Comenta Share

National Police have dismantled a highly organised criminal group dedicated to large-scale production of marijuana, which included 'premium' production and managed several plantations in various towns in Alicante province. The officers have arrested its nine members, one of whom is a minor.

The gang was very organised. They had up to eight hydroponic crops spread across different towns in the province: five in Elda and three more in the towns of Petrer, Novelda, and Aspe, seizing 2,270 marijuana plants. One of them was a "cutting production centre", selecting the highest quality ones in a special room. Here, 25 mother plants were found under direct light provided by high-intensity lamps and air extraction devices.

Additionally, they had others intended for the secure storage of the already processed narcotic substance in buds, ready for sale or distribution, known in police jargon as a 'drug nursery'. In total, 14 locations.

Such was the production process by the network that it was estimated these high-potential hydroponic crops, under an optimal artificial climate for growth and flowering, could be producing between 50-100 kilograms of marijuana buds every 2-3 months.

Regarding the members of the network, the investigation revealed that it was perfectly structured in levels of responsibility. The three main suspects were in charge of acquiring supplies for marijuana cultivation, such as fertilisers, chemicals, seed germinators, or cuttings, previously purchased by them in establishments known as GROW SHOPS, exclusively selling products for marijuana cultivation.

This entire logistical infrastructure was being powered through the manipulation of electricity meters and other types of electricity fraud, with the consequent danger posed to local residents by the electrical conglomerate necessary to operate plantations of this magnitude.

Counter-surveillance

Regarding the mode of operation of those involved, it is worth noting the counter-surveillance measures they used when travelling by vehicle from one place to another. They always had a vehicle as a scout and others as transport, to provide greater security for the movement of the drug and its delivery to the client, which was usually carried out in an isolated area.

The operation concluded with the arrest of the nine suspects, one of them a minor, and the seizure of a total of 2,270 marijuana plants in various stages of growth and flowering, as well as buds and shredded marijuana, along with 1,800 euros in cash.

Investigators concluded that the profits obtained were reinvested for the growth of the illicit business, seeking new locations for the installation of other crops, equipping them with electrical apparatus and other necessary devices that could reach a value close to 100,000 euros.

The four main detainees, after the completion of police proceedings, were brought before the duty court of instruction in the town of Elda, with the Alicante Juvenile Prosecutor's Office also being informed of the actions, given the minority of one of the arrested individuals.