Polestar 3 2026: An Electric SUV Enhanced by Cutting-Edge Technology

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 11:30

Polestar, the Swedish high-performance electric vehicle brand, has announced a significant overhaul of its flagship model, the Polestar 3.

It debuts an 800-volt architecture, an internally developed rear motor, and a central computer with eight times more processing power, establishing itself as a leader in technology and performance.

The update, affecting the 2026 Model Year, introduces profound hardware improvements that completely transform the vehicle's performance. According to Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar, these changes are so significant that "it feels like a completely new car," reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering value to its customers through constant innovation.

The main innovation of the Polestar 3 is the adoption of an 800-volt electrical architecture. This technological leap enables ultra-fast DC charging, reaching peaks of up to 350 kW. With this capability, the vehicle can charge from 10% to 80% of its battery in just 22 minutes, which is 25% less time than its predecessor.

In addition to charging speed, the new architecture optimises system efficiency, achieving up to a 6% improvement according to the WLTP cycle. To make the most of these enhancements, the Polestar 3 now incorporates new batteries from manufacturer CATL: a 92 kWh battery for the rear-wheel-drive version (Single Motor) and a 106 kWh battery for the all-wheel-drive versions (Dual Motor and Performance), further increasing its range on long journeys.

All versions of the revamped SUV feature a new permanent magnet synchronous rear motor, developed by Polestar itself. The combination of this motor with the front unit allows the Performance version to reach a maximum power of up to 500 kW (680 hp).

The new rear motor gives the vehicle a greater rear-axle bias, offering a more direct and sporty driving experience. Additionally, the front motor now features an automatic disconnection function to improve efficiency and everyday range.

The onboard intelligence of the Polestar 3 has also taken a generational leap. The central processor has been replaced by an NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, which multiplies computing power by more than eight times, from 30 to 254 trillion operations per second. This improvement allows for faster and more precise management of safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data analysis. Polestar has announced that this hardware update will be offered as a free upgrade to all current Polestar 3 customers, representing a clear commitment to long-term value.

The 2026 Polestar 3 also features a revised equipment structure, with the Long Range Single Motor, Dual Motor, and Performance versions. Each is distinguished by design details such as seat belts, ranging from black to gold in the most powerful version. The SUV adds a new exterior colour, "Storm" metallic grey, and inside, the standard upholstery is now bio-based MicroTech in Charcoal. Sales of the new model will begin in the coming months, with prices yet to be confirmed.

