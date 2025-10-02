Podemos Plans Boycott on Alicante-Elche Airport Expansion The party refuses to support the Sustainable Mobility Law in Congress, which would allow the terminal's facilities to be updated.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 07:31

The major investment of 1.154 billion euros in the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport is at risk. Podemos has confirmed its rejection of the Sustainable Mobility Law, thereby boycotting the future expansion of the provincial terminal, scheduled for the 2027-2031 period.

This project was announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, accompanied by Minister Óscar Puente during a visit to Alicante, where he emphasized the need to undertake works to update and expand the airport's facilities.

Thus, Sánchez's announcement regarding the Alicante-Elche airport Miguel Hernández includes actions on the old terminal and the new taxiway, among other measures. These works will allow for increased aircraft traffic and prevent the provincial aerodrome from becoming congested.

However, Podemos has advanced that this investment will become "null and void" with its rejection of the Law, which passed the Transport Commission a week ago.

In this regard, the Secretary-General, Ione Belarra, has stated that this policy is "pure developmentalism" that serves to "exacerbate the climate emergency and feed billion-dollar contracts to construction companies."

Furthermore, the former minister has insisted that Podemos will only support the text—which will allow the works at the Alicante terminal—if the Government halts the expansion projects of El Prat airport and the port of Valencia.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pedro Sánchez is considering exploring other alternatives to push through this Law, which is expected to be voted on in the Chamber's Plenary next week. To this end, they will be tasked with negotiating Podemos' abstention and attempting to secure the vote of UPN deputy, Alberto Catalán.

Additionally, the Government will need the support of Compromís deputy integrated into the Mixed Group, Águeda Micó, who has repeatedly opposed the expansion of the Port of Valencia.