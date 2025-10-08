Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport terminal. SHOOTORI

Podemos escalates threat to boycott Alicante-Elche airport expansion

The left-wing coalition considers blocking the Mobility Law in Congress, which will guide Aena's new plan

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 07:27

Comenta

Podemos has intensified its stance against Pedro Sánchez's government by confirming its consideration to vote against the Sustainable Mobility Law, a crucial regulation that will, among other things, set the course for Aena's new plan (DORA III) and future investments in the Alicante-Elche airport Miguel Hernández.

The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, stated that the boycott against the law allowing infrastructure expansion is due to the lack of communication from the government before the Congress plenary debate.

Related News

What works will be done at Alicante-Elche airport?

What works will be done at Alicante-Elche airport?

Pedro Sánchez announces a billion-euro investment in Alicante-Elche airport, but omits the second runway

Pedro Sánchez announces a billion-euro investment in Alicante-Elche airport, but omits the second runway

"Yesterday, Minister Óscar Puente told me he would call today, but he hasn't yet, which leads me to believe that the Spanish government is not particularly concerned about passing the Mobility Law," Belarra declared.

The leader reminded that Podemos has been opposing the law for weeks, considering it "not ambitious enough in combating climate change" and for not including the halting of expansions at El Prat airport and Valencia Port, conditions they demand to maintain their support.

Investments in Alicante-Elche airport

Aena's DORA III Plan (2027-2031) includes the strategic planning of Spain's main airport infrastructures, including the Alicante-Elche airport Miguel Hernández. This plan is directly supported by the Sustainable Mobility Law, which establishes the foundations for decarbonised transport and the intermodality of major logistics hubs.

Follow TODOAlicante's channel on WhatsApp

A collapse of the law, driven by Podemos's boycott, would leave the government without a regulatory framework for Aena's new investment cycle and could delay expansion or technical adaptation projects at airports like Alicante, which in 2024 recorded record passenger traffic figures, exceeding 18.4 million annually.

Forecast of the Law's vote

Podemos's vote, leaning more towards "no" than abstention, could be decisive. With PP and Vox already against, the opposition bloc would total 174 votes, complicating the approval of the regulation if support from other minor parties does not materialise.

The government of Pedro Sánchez hopes to redirect the negotiation 'in extremis', although parliamentary sources warn that Junts's support is not yet secured, despite announced agreements to subsidise municipal projects in Catalonia with funds linked to the law itself.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Detenido en Alicante por traer ilegalmente a su madre a España para que accediese a un tratamiento de 9.000 euros en la sanidad pública
  2. 2 Estos son los barrios de Alicante donde no se concederán nuevas licencias para pisos turísticos
  3. 3 Muere tras ser arrastrado por un coche cuando le robaban el móvil en Torrevieja
  4. 4 Alicante recupera una comisaría de Policía Local en uno de los barrios más sensibles de la ciudad
  5. 5 La Aemet avisa de un nuevo episodio de lluvias «intensas y tormentas» en Alicante a partir del jueves
  6. 6 Frenazo a los alojamientos turísticos en Alicante: sin nuevas licencias en zonas saturadas ni en bajos de vías comerciales
  7. 7 Nueva subida en las Hogueras de Alicante con diez comisiones más en Primera y Segunda: ¿qué pasará con la subvención?
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más importantes de este martes 7 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 Las hogueras del Sector Norte de Alicante se unen (aún más) para fortalecer la Fiesta
  10. 10 El Consell habilita un centro de acogida temporal de menores migrantes en la provincia de Alicante mientras recurre al Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Podemos escalates threat to boycott Alicante-Elche airport expansion

Podemos escalates threat to boycott Alicante-Elche airport expansion