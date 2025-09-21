Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG president, at a ceremony. EFE

PSG to Play at the Same Time as Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Weather conditions postpone the Marseille vs PSG match to Monday at 20:00, preventing favourites from attending the awards ceremony.

David Hernández

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 17:35

The Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for this Monday at 21:00 is in jeopardy and might be postponed. Adverse weather conditions have prevented PSG from playing their match in Marseille this Sunday, and according to French football regulations, the match will take place the following day, coinciding with the event. Normally, it wouldn't be an issue if a nominee couldn't attend or chose not to, as was the case with Real Madrid last year. However, PSG, as Champions League winners and Club World Cup finalists, are likely to collect several awards, making their absence significant.

The supposed favourite for the most prestigious award, Ousmane Dembélé, is currently injured and is expected to attend the ceremony. This is not the case for another contender, Vitinha, or for players like Nuno Mendes or Achraf Hakimi, who were crucial and will be among the world's best. Luis Enrique, the clear favourite for the best coach of the year award, might also miss the ceremony and could find out the results after the match against Marseille.

It is not yet clear if the ceremony will be postponed, but it could be an unusual event where the winners are absent. This scenario fuels the hopes of Barcelona fans, as there is speculation that with PSG out of the picture, there might be an opportunity for Lamine Yamal or Raphinha to win the prestigious award. The organisers are already aware of the winners, so a change in the event date could hint at the ceremony's outcomes.

Another possibility is that if the PSG match finishes before 22:00, some awards could be presented remotely. This would be a unique event and perhaps the most likely scenario being considered by the French organisers. In recent years, such events have become increasingly controversial and varied, so none of the proposed possibilities would be too far-fetched.

