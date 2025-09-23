"If You Don't Perform Oral Sex on Me Before Meetings, I'm Nobody" The San Sebastián Film Festival Amplifies Voices of Sexual Abuse Victims in Spanish Cinema, Revealing a Report Where 60% of Surveyed Professionals Claim to Have Experienced Some Form of Violence

Oskar Belategui San Sebastián Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 15:20 Comenta Share

"I woke up with a colleague on top of me, penetrating me." "Sometimes you're just too friendly!" "Who knows if you'll work in this industry again." "Look, it's simple, you behave well, and I'll approve your work." "If you don't perform oral sex on me before meetings, I'm nobody." "You haven't reported it, so they won't do anything, especially against such a renowned actor." "He showed up at my house one day and raped me without saying a word." "If you speak up, you'll be the one getting fired." "Where will you go without me?"

Half a hundred anonymous testimonies denouncing sexual abuse in Spanish cinema were heard at the San Sebastián Festival. Some were read in a video recording by Anna Castillo, Icíar Bollaín, Carolina Yuste, Patricia López Arnaiz, and Susana Abaitua. Others were voiced at the Kursaal by producer Esther García, this year's Donostia Award recipient, directors like Sara Fantova and Lara Izagirre, or journalist María Guerra.

'Our Voices: Collective Action Against Sexual Violence' was the title of the day, introduced by Ignacio Camós, Director General of the ICAA, the Cinematography Institute under the Ministry of Culture. "Zero tolerance towards sexual violence in the sector," he expressed. Filmmaker Almudena Carracedo spoke on behalf of CIMA (Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media) and unveiled a 200-page report indicating that 60.3% of surveyed women working in the sector (312) have experienced some form of sexual violence. And 92% of the cases were not reported, although the vast majority did confide in someone.

"We want to speak out, but we don't trust the system," denounced Carracedo, describing the study's findings as "atrocious, harsh, overwhelming." Sexual violence, she asserts, extends to all areas of the industry and professions, in all spaces and phases. Also in intimate or private settings. "The system of impunity is sustained through job precariousness, dependency on interpersonal relationships, which is how our industry operates, and the imposition of a narrative of silencing and punishing those who report," she summarized.

Actress Rakel Ezpeleta represented the associations (H)emen, which groups women from the audiovisual sector and performing arts, and EAB (Euskal Aktoreen Batasuna). Both are preparing a protocol against sexual violence in the professional sphere. After calling to "stop the abuser states like Israel" and declaring "Free Palestine," Ezpeleta detailed a report on abuses in the audiovisual and performing arts in the Basque Country, Navarra, and French Basque Country, prepared with the help of UPV, the KsiGune cluster, and the Emakunde Institute of the Basque Government.

Basque Country 58% of Basque audiovisual professionals do not feel safe in their work environment

58% of those surveyed, mostly women, do not feel safe in their work environment. 43% report having experienced some form of violence. And 60% of respondents have witnessed some form of violence, while 65% have been told of an incident by a victim in the sector. The most frequently reported types of violence were psychological, sexual, physical, and economic. 59% suffered psychological violence, 36% sexual, and 33% physical.

"In most cases, this violence was exerted within a power hierarchy. That is, the aggressor was professionally above the victim," explained Ezpeleta. This "structural culture of silence and impunity" is maintained "by fear of reprisals, lack of trust in institutions, and the absence of effective protection mechanisms," detailed CIMA. Meanwhile, producer Blanca Rey, from the Andalusian Association of Audiovisual Media, added that aggressors continue to avoid consequences: "Silence and impunity persist."

Film sets are now a safe space, while festivals, award ceremonies, filming trips, and castings are perceived as more insecure. "These are situations where there is a grey area from the perspective of the employment relationship and an imbalanced power dynamic," observed Rey. One by one, the emotional attendees at the event stepped forward, reading testimonies that provoked astonishment: "There was a scene shot in a brothel, where a rather unpleasant person was chosen, and the actress was forced to engage in direct sexual relations with that man. With the camera crew and the entire team watching." "Oh, look! I'm just a day away from sleeping with this one." "The public broadcaster was a nest of machismo. Historically, it's thought that it's the right-wing, the bosses, who gather to discuss team matters. But then there's the left, the progressives. If you didn't sleep with them, you were considered uptight. Always. That's being uptight. When are we going to have sex? On the bus: Come to my place. In the elevator: Why don't we have sex?"