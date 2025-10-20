Perfect Scenario to Test Atlético's Metamorphosis The 'Rojiblancos' aim for their first away victory of the season against Arsenal, Premier League leaders who have conceded only three goals in eleven matches.

Teams often seem to transform depending on the setting. One such team is Atlético in 2025. Under Simeone, they maintain an almost impregnable fortress at the Metropolitano, securing eleven victories and three draws in fifteen matches, with only one defeat. However, away from the warmth of their fans, the 'Rojiblancos' falter, losing credibility. In fourteen away games this year, they have won only three times, drawn six, and lost five. This dual nature will be tested at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in the third round of the Champions League.

It will be a clash of contrasts in football philosophy and form. Mikel Arteta advocates control, possession, and measured verticality. Simeone, on the other hand, is about pragmatism, intensity, and opportunism. Arsenal will seek to dominate with the ball, while Atlético will aim to survive through solidity and counter-attacks without forsaking possession. The London side arrives full of confidence, leading the Premier League with only one defeat in eleven matches and a perfect home record. Their attacking prowess is evident with 21 goals scored, and defensively, they are formidable, having conceded just three goals, making David Raya the continent's top goalkeeper.

Atlético arrives in London tasked with breaking a trend that has cost them points, confidence, and rhythm this season. Simeone has managed to maintain a dominant version at home, where the team feels secure, presses high, and plays with intensity that overwhelms opponents. Yet, away from the Metropolitano, they seem to lose energy and have shown defensive lapses uncharacteristic of an Argentine-coached team. This was evident in Liverpool, where they conceded two goals in six minutes. Despite the poor start, Simeone tactically outmaneuvered Liverpool during several phases of the match and managed to equalize despite the final result.

First Champions League Encounter

The teams will meet for the third time in European competition and the first in the Champions League. The previous encounter was won by the 'Colchoneros' seven years ago, in 2018, during the Europa League semi-finals. Atlético showcased their European expertise, holding firm in London with an unexpected hero - Jan Oblak, who delivered a monumental performance - and a goal from Antoine Griezmann that silenced the Emirates. In the return leg in Madrid, the 'Rojiblancos' secured their passage with a 1-0 victory, again courtesy of Griezmann, and went on to lift the trophy weeks later in Lyon. From that Atlético side, Diego Simeone, Koke, Oblak, Griezmann, and Giménez remain. From Arsenal, none.

The 'Rojiblancos' arrive in London this Tuesday with only Cardoso absent, having aggravated his ankle last week. Simeone will maintain the core that defeated Osasuna with some changes. Giuliano, who assisted Almada in the match's only goal, might regain his starting position over Nico González, and upfront, Griezmann - the hero of the sole encounter against Arsenal - will partner Julián Álvarez. The team's control will be in the hands of Koke and Barrios, with Baena, given more freedom, acting as a link. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta faces significant absences with Odegaard, Havertz, and Madueke out, but his defensive wall remains intact, led by Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. While Arsenal has demonstrated its potential in open play, they are deadly in set-pieces with Rice, Zubimendi, Saka, and Mikel Merino. Upfront, Viktor Gyökeres, though having scored only three goals this year, proved last season to be a 'killer' in the box.

An arduous challenge awaits Atlético, who must rediscover themselves away from the Metropolitano, find the energy they have in abundance at home, and turn doubt into character. Repeating past mistakes would be a grave error, as the Champions League is unforgiving.

Probable Line-ups:

Arsenal: Raya, White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, and Martinelli.

Atlético: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Giménez, Hancko, Koke, Barrios, Giuliano, Baena, Griezmann, and Julián Álvarez.

Referee: Davide Massa (Italy).

Time: 21:00 h.

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

TV: Movistar+ Champions League